Photo courtesy the Independence Fire Department/Facebook

A garage fire in Independence Monday evening spread to a second garage and then a home, from which three adults and five pets were evacuated.

According to a Facebook post, the Independence Fire Department responded to the blaze on the 500 Block of 9th Ave SE. Upon arrival, the Facebook post reports, “crews found heavy fire coming from a 2-stall garage which caught a 2nd garage and a house on fire. Crews knocked the fire down and cleared the home. 3 adults and 5 family pets all were able to get out without injury.”

