Oelwein City Council will hold a public hearing at Monday night’s proceedings on the proposed Fiscal Year City property tax levy. The hearing is to establish what the maximum tax asking could be on the portion of the budget where significant increases will be seen in the next fiscal year.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger explained the state has a requirement that a city must publish notice that it is going to potentially tax residents or raise taxes.
The budget items of significant increase include liability and health insurance premiums, emergency management, public safety retirement, FICA and IPERS, and other employee benefits. The current tax rate on these items is 15.88 percent. The proposed maximum at the public hearing is 16.54.
At the public hearing, any resident or taxpayer can present objections to, or arguments in favor of the proposed tax levy. Following adoption of the proposed tax levy, the City Council will publish notice and hold a hearing on the proposed city budget. This will take place in March.
“The city continues to face higher health insurance premiums and liability insurance premiums. Storms we have experiences in the last couple years have taken a toll on insurance claims for the city and subsequently, the premiums go up for us,” Mulfinger said. He added that Oelwein also continues to face the cost increases associated with retaining and recruiting top talent.
The public hearing is to say what the maximum could be on this portion of the tax levy.
Mulfinger explained this does not represent all the items that are taxes; the city’s debt service is not included.
“Per state code and new regulations, we are telling people how high the taxes could be on these levy items – potentially. However, the budget that the council is set to approve in March will be very similar to the past year,” Mulfinger said.
Last year’s total tax levy for residents was 17.72994. This year’s proposed tax levy on the budget is 17.92728 and will come before the Council for approval in March.