In the aftermath of Oelwein’s historic sesquicentennial, cleanup in the vicinity of Depot Park continued Monday morning following a wonderful celebration befitting the city’s landmark birthday.
“I think they had a pretty good, successful weekend,” said city worker Steve Sims, who was joined by his colleagues Russ, Cooper, Mark and others, in leading the effort. “I was down here Friday night. I heard between 2,000 and 3,000 people were right here in this area. I know people liked the band.
“I’ve been hearing nothing but good things.”
Because of the enormous gathering, Sims and the others had a number of things to do following the weekend’s festivities, he explained, which were all part of a broader team endeavor.
“We had spare picnic tables we brought down, and we put them back,” he said. “We picked up all the trash. The street department was down removing all the temporary fencing and stuff; they did a really good job.”
“Now,” he continued, in reference to a city street sweeper that had recently passed by, “they are already cleaning the streets. This is all this morning. If you walk down, you’ll see a lot of old candy that wasn’t picked up off the streets.”
Leftover parade candy, however, was not the only residual that found its way into downtown’s thoroughfares by Monday morning, as Sims and his team were also replacing mulch that had been displaced since Friday.
“With the rain and people walking, it kicked it out of position, so we used some leaf blowers and some brooms and got that all put back into place,” he noted.
The grass in Depot Park, meanwhile, also experienced some noteworthy wear and tear, an unsurprising result, given some wet Friday weather and the large crowds that filled the park’s grounds.
“We’re going to have to do something with that grass,” Sims observed. “It took a beating with that rain we had; it was muddy. But it’s not terrible. It looks pretty good, I think, still. They are going to have to flatten it out and then maybe reseed it and water it and give it a little more time this time. But I think it served well.”
Joining the city’s maintenance team and street department in Monday morning’s renewal was Kluesner Sanitation employee Austin, who was at Depot Park early to do his part in putting things back in order.
“We donated cans,” observed Austin, who regularly collects bulk waste items from homes in Oelwein, “and so we are just picking them up now. I’ve got to haul all the cans over to the shop and pick all these little ones up,” he added, noting his portion of the work would be wrapped up within an hour or two.
In the final assessment, not only was the sesquicentennial a rousing success, but the legions of revelers utilizing the space also treated the public areas respectfully, Sims concluded, while noting how Oelwein’s indelible community spirit also shone through.
“Maybe people left a little bit of trash. Overall, it wasn’t bad,” he said. “There were also some people over the weekend who came down, volunteers, picking stuff up. I don’t know who they were, but that’s a good deal.”