AMES — Economic uncertainty may make anyone feel anxious about their personal financial security. The anxiety and stress may become greater for those who are unemployed or have had reduced household income for a period of time.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host “Money Smart: Prioritizing Bills, Credit and Debt,” a free, three-part, virtual series on Mondays, Nov. 21, Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, from noon to 1 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Participation in either the noon series or the evening series is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required.
“This virtual series provides tools to help manage money effectively, make better financial decisions and live according to your priorities,” said Barb Wollan, a human sciences specialist in family wellbeing.
Participants will improve their financial wellbeing by developing an emergency spending plan, creating a prioritized bill paying strategy based on future consequences, developing skills to improve their own credit and learning strategies to manage debt.
The topics – prioritizing bills, protecting credit and managing debt – are presented in one-hour, online Zoom sessions.
Individuals may choose to register for either the noon series or the 6 p.m. series, as they will cover the same content. Human Sciences specialists in family wellbeing with ISU Extension and Outreach will lead the program using research-based strategies to decide which bills and monthly expenses to pay first, how to protect one’s credit history, and managing debt even when money is short.
Once an individual has registered, they will receive an email confirmation with the Zoom link and class information.