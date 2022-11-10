Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

AMES — Economic uncertainty may make anyone feel anxious about their personal financial security. The anxiety and stress may become greater for those who are unemployed or have had reduced household income for a period of time.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host “Money Smart: Prioritizing Bills, Credit and Debt,” a free, three-part, virtual series on Mondays, Nov. 21, Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, from noon to 1 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Participation in either the noon series or the evening series is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required.

