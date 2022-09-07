Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

HAZLETON — View the full moon and wildlife on the “Moonlight Paddle” with Buchanan County Conservation will be 7:30 — 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 on the Otter Creek Reservoir at Fontana Nature Center, 1883 125th St., Hazleton. Pre-registration is required and limited; ages 10-and-up only, $5 per person. Find it at mycountyparks.com, or call Michael Maas, 319-636-2617. Kayaks, life vests, and paddles will be provided. Dress for the weather.

Paddlers likely will see some animals settling in for the night, and others just becoming active.

