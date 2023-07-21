Three area individuals are facing a variety of drug-related charges following a search of the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree retail store in West Union on Wednesday.
According to a press release, that police action represented “the 11th search warrant, in just over a week, stemming from a joint investigation by the West Union Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office into a drug ring in northeast Iowa.”
As part of Wednesday’s investigation, the entirety of the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store, “along with two vehicles on the property, were searched,” the same release explained.
Initially detained at the scene by West Union Police were Angela Lynn Becker, 39, of Strawberry Point, Collin Matthew Lynn Sorg, 28, of Fayette, and Sumner resident Krystle Lynn Fox, 35. Each was subsequently charged and arrested following the completion of the search by law enforcement.
“Located in the store and in Collin and Angela’s cars,” court documents explain, in detailing the investigation’s findings, “were controlled substances, paraphernalia, and large sums of cash.” The documents also note that “information leading to the warrant (which stated) that
the narcotics were in purses in the store and in the trunk of Collin’s car and drugs in Angela’s car” proved “to be true,” including that “Collin sells narcotics.” In addition, the documents state, “Angela admitted to selling narcotics to (a) Deputy.”
Following Wednesday’s search, both Becker and Sorg were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, along with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana with intent to deliver, which constitutes a class D felony. Fox, meanwhile, is facing charges including possession of drug paraphernalia in addition to possession of a controlled substance – marijuana 1st offense.
Preliminary hearings for Becker, Sorg, and Fox have been scheduled for Tuesday, August 1.