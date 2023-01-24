In the aftermath of Monday’s shooting in Des Moines, police are revealing more details about those involved and what occurred.
Authorities have charged Preston M. Walls, 18, of West Des Moines, in the shooting deaths of two individuals, who have been identified as 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and a 16-year-old juvenile, both students from Des Moines. A third victim, a local Des Moines rap musician named Will Holmes, who is the founder of the Starts Right Here outreach center where the incident occurred, was also injured after being shot multiple times. Holmes, who is also known as Will Keeps, remains in serious condition with life-threatening injuries.
Walls, who is known by Police to be a member of a street gang, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, in addition to one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation, according to court records.
According to a criminal complaint, Walls went to Starts Right Here on Monday afternoon, entering a common area of the facility where the three victims were located. At that point, Holmes attempted to lead Walls out of the building when Walls “abruptly pulled away from Holmes and produced the handgun,” a black 9mm semi-automatic, the records state.
The attack soon followed, as Walls proceeded to shoot both Dameron and the juvenile “multiple times with the handgun.” After being shot initially, the 16-year-old “attempted to flee, however the defendant then chased him down and shot him multiple more times.” Holmes, who was standing nearby, was also shot.
Walls then left the scene, escaping in an automobile, though was apprehended following a traffic stop when he “fled the vehicle into a nearby wooded area,” as he “was found a short time later hiding in a brush pile and was taken into custody without incident.”
Additional evidence, meanwhile, indicated that Walls, who was already on active probation with pre-trial release, had cut off a court-ordered GPS ankle monitor “approximately 16 minutes before the shooting.” The complaint also identifies both Dameron and the 16-year-old as gang members, their deaths committed “as a result of an ongoing gang related dispute.”
Two other suspect who were arrested Monday were subsequently released.
In a statement on its webpage, Starts Right Here said “We are heartbroken and angry that two of our students were shot and killed yesterday afternoon. Will Keeps, founder and president of Starts Right Here, a nonprofit educational program, was also shot and is in surgery. Our prayers are with Will, and the families and friends of all those involved in this tragedy.”