DHS — Federal Protective Service officers were among those offering assistance to Des Moines Police at the scene of Monday’s shooting.

 Photo courtesy the Des Moines Police/Facebook

In the aftermath of Monday’s shooting in Des Moines, police are revealing more details about those involved and what occurred.

Authorities have charged Preston M. Walls, 18, of West Des Moines, in the shooting deaths of two individuals, who have been identified as 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and a 16-year-old juvenile, both students from Des Moines. A third victim, a local Des Moines rap musician named Will Holmes, who is the founder of the Starts Right Here outreach center where the incident occurred, was also injured after being shot multiple times. Holmes, who is also known as Will Keeps, remains in serious condition with life-threatening injuries.

