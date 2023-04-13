Amidst a rash of recent school shootings and other incidents of gun violence nationwide, the Iowa House on Wednesday advanced legislation that would permit firearms in locked vehicles on school and college properties as well as make gun safety courses readily available in the state’s K-12 schools.
As part of the measure, any individual who can legally carry a gun would be permitted to store it out of sight in a locked vehicle at any of Iowa’s public K-12 schools, community colleges or state universities.
Those lawmakers supporting the bill, House File 654, which passed the chamber by a 62-37 vote, indicated the primary motive behind the legislation was to make it easier for parents who carry firearms in their vehicles to transport their children to and from school.
Among the concerns voiced by the measure’s Democratic opponents, however, was the feeling that having more guns closer to schools would lead to even greater danger for Iowa’s students, and that affirming such legislation would be irresponsible during what Dubuque Democratic Representative Lindsay James identified as a “gun violence epidemic.”
Recent, high-profile examples of gun violence include a March 27 shooting that left six people dead at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, and last week’s mass killing in Louisville, Kentucky, during which five individuals were slain.
“None of the shootings referred to during debate, and none of the school shootings that I’m aware of that have taken place,” said Republican Representative Steven Holt, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch, in responding to Democrats, “involve a parent with a permit to carry or an educator with a permit to carry going up to a school to drop off their loved ones and just suddenly deciding to commit violence.”
During what at times was an emotionally charged debate, House Democrats continued to emphasize the added dangers the legislation would introduce to an already uncertain school safety climate.
“This bill put guns closer to our kids, to our teachers, to our school staff and to our schools,” Democratic Representative Sue Cahill of Marshalltown said, according to the Capital Dispatch report. “How can we let this happen? We need to support gun safety.”
“This particular bill is most concerning to me because it brings guns even closer to our children… brings guns just outside the walls, the school walls where every day parents drop their kids off praying to god that their kids survive the day without a mass shooting,” added Democratic Representative Austin Baeth during the House debate. “6,000 kids a year are killed or injured by guns. 6,000. What have we done about that? Enough is enough.”
In further defending his party’s position, Republican Holt indicated that existing state laws already prohibit offensive weapons such as AR-15s and similar arms on school property, while also sharing his feelings that a school environment allowing permit-holding parents and school officials to have guns in vehicles would make for a safer environment than exists in a designated gun-free school zone.
“I am personally way more comfortable with the idea of law-abiding citizens being allowed to carry a firearm,” Holt said, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch report. “Because, like I said, the bad guys don’t care what the law says, they will kill indiscriminately. And one armed citizen with a proficiency in firearms can eliminate the threat.”
In addition to allowing guns in vehicles on school property, the proposal would also institute age-appropriate National Rifle Association gun safety courses in Iowa public schools, instruction that “would be optional in kindergarten through 6th grades, but, if the bill becomes law… public schools would have to offer or make gun safety courses available for 7th through 12th graders. Instructors would not have to be licensed teachers,” according to the Radio Iowa report.
Having been passed in the House, the bill next moves to the Senate for consideration.