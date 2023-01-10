Regarding the article “New guidance: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids,” which appeared in the Jan. 10 Daily Register.
Regarding the article “New guidance: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids,” which appeared in the Jan. 10 Daily Register.
Those kids need some good old-fashioned manual labor.
Work used to mean a pick, shovel and wheelbarrow job. Today, it means sit behind a computer all day and get fat. I did not read that any of those health specialists mentioned “manual labor” as a remedy; rather, they recommend medication and surgery, which will bring on other health problems.
Those kids also need a diet of carrots and spinach, with less fatty foods. It’s just human nature to get lazy and eat only what tastes good. Even adults have to police themselves. The average adult is too lazy to get out and open the garage door.
If it doesn’t have a remote push button, the $50,000 vehicle sits out in the weather.
Herman Lenz
Sumner
