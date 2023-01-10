Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Regarding the article “New guidance: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids,” which appeared in the Jan. 10 Daily Register.

Those kids need some good old-fashioned manual labor.

Tags

Trending Food Videos