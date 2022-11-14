Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office continued its push against illegal drugs in the county with the execution of another search warrant in the late evening of Saturday, Nov. 5. The West Union Police Department assisted in the search at 201 W. Elm St., Apt. B. The 11:30 p.m. search yielded marijuana and paraphernalia, which were seized.

Information taken in interviews at the scene led sheriff’s deputies to a second location north of West Union on Juniper Road where multiple minors were consuming alcohol and using controlled substances.

