The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office continued its push against illegal drugs in the county with the execution of another search warrant in the late evening of Saturday, Nov. 5. The West Union Police Department assisted in the search at 201 W. Elm St., Apt. B. The 11:30 p.m. search yielded marijuana and paraphernalia, which were seized.
Information taken in interviews at the scene led sheriff’s deputies to a second location north of West Union on Juniper Road where multiple minors were consuming alcohol and using controlled substances.
Arrested were Janelle Lynn Westcott, 23, of West Union for possession of a controlled substance – marijuana first offense, serious misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor; Dillion Kristofer Schweer, 19, West Union, for possession of a controlled substance – marijuana first offense, gathering where controlled substances are being used, both serious misdemeanors, possession of paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor; and Emma Ann Calhoun, 19, West Union, possession of a controlled substance – marijuana first offense, serious misdemeanor.
All three were taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County Jail to await an initial court appearance. The sheriff’s office reports other juveniles have charges pending against them.
Related to this investigation and arrests, another search warrant was issued on Friday, Nov. 11, for 127 Adams St., Apt. 1 in West Union. During this search, a firearm and ammunition were located and seized. No arrests were made at the time however, the investigation is ongoing, and charges may be pending. West Union Police and Iowa State Patrol assisted with this warrant.