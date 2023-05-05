The national news reported a multi-vehicle crash in a dust storm near Springfield, Illinois with six fatalities and many serious injuries, an accident that had big rig trucks involved.
Law enforcement personnel (L.E.P.) blamed the dust, but I didn’t hear them blame any big rig drivers for exceeding safe and reasonable speed during poor visibility.
It’s one sacred demon you don’t dare to criticize.
If L.E.P. had been there one mile before that crash, they would not have stopped and charged any of them for exceeding a safe speed in the adverse conditions. They’d just let it happen.
Few people know how deadly and dangerous it is to be on the roads while there is little or no speed enforcement on those 80,000 pound trucks. Most have been duped into believing they are safe from all harm if seat belted.
Most of those fatalities were seat belted, legal, dead and politically correct.
Lawmakers aren’t going to stop this kind of murder and manslaughter.
If they did try to make large trucks reduce speed during adverse conditions, the trucking lobby would quickly shoot down such an attempt, and lawmakers know where their votes and election funding come from.
And it doesn’t come from the crash prevention people.
Herman Lenz
Sumner