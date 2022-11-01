Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Trick-or-treating for all the candy one can carry home makes Halloween traditionally one of the most anticipated holidays of the year for kids (next to Christmas). More than 40 years ago, the Oelwein Lions Club came up with an idea to host a community Halloween event for kids to help keep them safe on that night and so every child had the opportunity to have fun in a chaperoned, friendly environment.

The event was dubbed “Hoot for the Lions” and over the years thousands of area children have looked forward to enjoying the fun, games, prizes and of course candy from the evening hosted by members of the Lions Club and volunteers. Various venues have been the site for the annual HOOT including school gymnasiums, Husky Stadium, the Community Plaza, the Coliseum, downtown trunk-or-treat, and a parade of costumes downtown with a trunk-or-treat following in the parking lot.

Trending Food Videos