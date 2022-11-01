Trick-or-treating for all the candy one can carry home makes Halloween traditionally one of the most anticipated holidays of the year for kids (next to Christmas). More than 40 years ago, the Oelwein Lions Club came up with an idea to host a community Halloween event for kids to help keep them safe on that night and so every child had the opportunity to have fun in a chaperoned, friendly environment.
The event was dubbed “Hoot for the Lions” and over the years thousands of area children have looked forward to enjoying the fun, games, prizes and of course candy from the evening hosted by members of the Lions Club and volunteers. Various venues have been the site for the annual HOOT including school gymnasiums, Husky Stadium, the Community Plaza, the Coliseum, downtown trunk-or-treat, and a parade of costumes downtown with a trunk-or-treat following in the parking lot.
For the past few years, Oelwein Public Safety departments (fire, ambulance, police) have joined forces with the Lions in hosting the HOOT in the city hall/fire department parking lot, with great attendance from area families.
This year was no exception. Lion Cindy Wissler Miller estimated more than 400 attended HOOT 2022. There were 10 “trunk” locations manned by Lions Club members in addition to ambulance, police and firemen stops.
Lion Steve Bradley, who has been active in the HOOT since its early years when he was a school principal, still thinks it’s one of the best platforms for a safe Halloween night for local kids.
“It was a beautiful night for the event, and this year we had Mr. Nick and his balloons, which added to the fun,” he said. “We had a great crowd, and we’re thankful for the participation of firemen, police, and ambulance crew. They were all busy.”
Bradley said each trunk location started out with 400 pieces of candy or trinkets, with most breaking into their reserve stash before the night was over. In addition to the treats, gift cards were randomly given out for fun, unique, authentic, crazy, and scary costumes. There were at least 25 different gift card recipients, Bradley estimated.
Miller said businesses participating in the gift cards were JoJo’s Dairy Queen, Subway, Kwik Star and Casey’s.
Bradley said everyone involved in putting on the annual HOOT really gets into the fun of it, as much as the kids (and parents) enjoying going to it each year. “It’s pretty special,” he said.