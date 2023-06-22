Though fewer than three weeks remain before Oelwein’s historic sesquicentennial celebration begins, the need for volunteers to help staff the event’s plethora of activities remains urgent, according to OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard.
“We are still in need of a lot of volunteers,” Howard indicated on June 21. “Most of the spaces are for later times on Friday and Saturday in various locations, but we do have some limited earlier spaces.”
The help is needed on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15, with the available slots characterized by either two- or three-hour volunteer shifts encompassing a range of service areas, from the OCAD office’s souvenir store to beer garden wrist band and ticket sales (Friday and Saturday), children’s amusements wrist band sales (Saturday), and beer servers, on both Friday and Saturday.
“People interested in volunteering can email or call us to see what is available,” she added.
Those able to contribute their time should phone the OCAD office at 319-283-1105, email ocad@oelwein.com or stop in (6 S. Frederick) to join the roster of volunteers, and/or review the remaining dates and times. Groups wishing to work together are also welcome to sign up, though, in such cases, the name and phone number of each individual would be required, Howard said.
Once made, meanwhile, it is important for volunteers to uphold their commitment to serve when the dates arrive.
“Everyone needs to know that if they sign up, they must show up for the shift they are assigned to,” Howard has noted, in emphasizing the volunteers’ importance to the functioning of the event in its various aspects.
Volunteers should also be aware that they will not be receiving official reminders regarding their commitment to assist, but, rather, should immediately add the date and time of their shift to their personal calendar.