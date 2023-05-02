Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics, celebrating over 50 years of teaching area youth, will present their Strawberry Point area annual Dance and Gymnastics Showcase on Friday, May 5, from 3:50 to 6 p.m., during their classes held in the Strawberry Point Civic Center.
Moser students, which include boys and girls ages 3-18, will be performing a variety of tap, jazz hip hop and gymnastic routines during Friday’s Showcase. The Moser students have been studying each Friday, September through May, at the Civic Center. The public is welcome to attend.
Moser instructors especially wish to celebrate our three Moser Dance and Gymnastics seniors: Elizabeth Recker, Libby Knipper and Savannah Freese.
• Elizabeth Recker is the daughter of Jamie and Amy of Fayette and has studied 15 years with the Moser School in tap, jazz hip hop, and gymnastics. Elizabeth has competed for the Moser School 12 years.
• Libby Knipper is the daughter of Doug and Lynne of Dyersville and has studied with the Moser School 14 years in tap, jazz hip hop, and gymnastics. Libby has competed for the school for nine years.
• Savannah Freese is the daughter of Kirk and Niki of Monticello and has studied tap, jazz hip hop, and gymnastics with the Moser School 13 years and has also competed for the Moser School nine years.
"Our three seniors are great role models for all who come in contact with them," a news release stated.
"If they choose a different path next season, we will miss their talent, their dedication and their willingness to voluntarily perform and/or compete at our various shows or meets throughout our seasons. We will miss our very talented dancers and gymnasts, but above all, we will miss our friends."
Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics has studio locations and/or holds classes throughout the region, including in Dyersville, Monticello, Manchester, Independence, Strawberry Point, Clermont, Guttenberg and Edgewood. For registration information, email or call Debbie Moser, dmoser@iowatelecom.net, 563-875-2846, or Carmen Moser Payne, cpayne@windstream.net, 563-928-6843.