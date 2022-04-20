Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics, celebrating over 50 years of teaching our area youth, will present its annual Strawberry Point Area Dance and Gymnastics Showcase from 3-6 p.m., Friday May 6, at the Strawberry Point Civic Center between 3:50-6 p.m.
Moser students, boys and girls, ages 3-18 will be performing a variety of tap, jazz hip hop, and gymnastic routines during the showcase. The Moser students have been studying each Friday, September through May at the Civic Center. The public is welcome to attend.
Moser Instructors are also celebrating four Moser Dance and Gymnastics seniors: Katelin Ante, Makayla Gasper, Annie Gulick , and Moser Instructor, Luka Marie Schulte.
• Katelin Ante, daughter of Brooks and Lindsey Ante of Manchester, has studied 12 years with the Moser School in tap, jazz hip hop and gymnastics. Ante has competed for the school each year.
• Makayla Gasper is the daughter of Matt and Tammy Gasper of Manchester and has studied with the Moser School 14 years in tap, jazz/hip hop, ballet and gymnastics. Makayla also competed for the school each year.
• Annie Gulick is the daughter of Steve and Tina Gulick of Dyersville and has studied tap, jazz/hip hop and Gymnastics with the Moser School 15 years and has competed for the Moser School 13 years.
• Luka Marie Schulte is the daughter of Luke and Kattie Schulte of
Strawberry Point. This is Luka’s 16th year with the school in which she is also a certified instructor. She has studied tap, jazz hip hop, ballet and gymnastics and has also competed.
Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics studio locations/classes held in Dyersville, Monticello, Manchester, Independence, Strawberry Point, Clermont, Guttenberg, and Edgewood.