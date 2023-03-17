The mission of Minneapolis-based motivational speaker Joe Beckman, who has spoken at more than 1,000 schools internationally, has been to reclaim human connections in school communities globally. The Oelwein School District is welcoming the public to hear Beckman at no charge on Tuesday evening, March 21 at Oelwein Middle School. Supper and childcare will also be offered, each at no charge, per the school district.
Toward the goal of reclaiming human connections, Beckman shares five specific phrases he believes all kids (and adults) need to hear. The approach emphasizes finding self-worth (Love YOU), resilience (Push Through), confidence (Fail On), joy (Yeah Toast!), and maybe most importantly, human connection (Just Look Up). He also has a book titled, “Just Look Up.”
The doors open for dinner at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. Childcare will be provided from 6-7:25 p.m. in the gym and turf room. Beckman’s presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, all at OMS.
Beckman is part of a team of several speakers calling themselves Till360. Per their website, through a Multi Tiered System of Supports framework, Till360 helps school communities build a welcoming and supportive environment where students and adults create meaningful human connections (for their hearts) so learning can actually happen (in their brains).
Beckman has a Facebook page called Happy Caveman. Searching on it for Dubuque, it finds a video of him speaking there in September 2019, for more of a preview.
Beckman resides in Minneapolis with his three children and wife Jess.