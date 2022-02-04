ELKADER — The sixth annual Motor Motor Trail Runs will begin at 9 a.m., Saturday, March 19, at the Motor Mill Historic Site, five miles east of Elkader on Galaxy Road.
Registration is required for the 5K run on the primitive, scenic trails surrounding the historic site, and a 10K on the Motor Mill Trail. Pre-registration information can be found on the Clayton County Conservation website. Same-day registration will be available from 8–8:30 a.m. at the historic site.
The races are sponsored by Clayton County Conservation and the Turkey River Recreational Corridor. Proceeds will go toward construction of a modern campground at Osborne Park.
Male and female age group winners will receive a prize, and all participants will receive a commemorative item and finisher’s medal.
For more information on events call 563-245-1516 or visit www.claytoncountyconservation.org.