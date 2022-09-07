Area development groups hope to build on a trend of people choosing to live, but not necessarily work, in rural communities.
This trend was was part of the impetus behind the one-day “Attracting Success Summit” set Sept. 23, says Mallory Hanson, who directs the Turkey River Recreational Corridor.
The TRRC Board is working in partnership with Clayton County Conservation and Northeast Iowa Young Professionals to help promote the summit, which will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at the Volga City Opera House, 609 Washington St, Volga. Participants will learn about programs and tools to retain, attract, and invest in a growing population.
“Seeing a trend of individuals choosing rural settings, especially post-pandemic, certainly played a role in efforts to explore the young professional culture in Clayton County and the region,” Hanson said.
Moreover, Hanson has observed the trend toward telework here.
“From my most recent professional experience and conversations, I’m seeing a trend toward remote work versus entrepreneurship,” she told the Daily Register.
“This speaks to the importance of promoting our area for quality of life and ensuring we can provide access to broadband for those interested in telework.”
The trend toward remote work, Hanson expects, is here to stay.
“This is also a challenge for our businesses that are looking to fill their open employment opportunities, but shows us that we need to shift our way of thinking to answer to this new trend, which I expect will be here to stay in the long-term,” she said.
Gary Kroger, a former Saturday Night Live actor and Northeast Iowa native, will deliver the 11 a.m. keynote, sharing about leaving his rural roots and why returning to Iowa proved the best move.
To select the speakers, “We spoke with various young professionals already in the area and current leaders to consider topics of interest and reached out to speakers based on that input,” Hanson said.
Events begin with a 10 a.m. welcome from a series of guests including Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and area business and supporters — Iowa Rural Development Council, Alpine Communications, ITC Midwest — and recreation — Clayton County Conservation and the Turkey River Corridor — and end with a 4 p.m. social hour.
“The summit is designed to bring current and potential leaders together to talk about rural Northeast Iowa, student-driven potential, leadership opportunities, and other efforts currently in the works to enhance and promote all that Clayton County has to offer,” Hanson said.
“Clayton County and Northeast Iowa is already home to many young professionals and entrepreneurs that are starting businesses and building legacies,” she said.
“These individuals stayed or moved here for a reason and we are looking to share their stories and use that to continue to attract success to our beautiful corner of the state.”
Afternoon sessions will look at student-driven problem solving (1 p.m.), energy coaching for sustainable business (2:20 p.m.), investing for retirement (3 p.m.) and outdoor recreation (3:30 p.m.), among other topics.
This one-day summit is hosted by Clayton County Conservation. Registration is available at www.claytoncountyconservation.org and www.mycountyparks.com/County/Clayton/Park/Osborne-Park/Events/20969/Attracting-Success-Summit.aspx.
Costs are $30 per adult. Students must register although fees have been covered through sponsorship.
Sponsorship is made possible through Iowa Rural Development Council, Iowa Area Development Group, Alpine Communications and the McGregor-Marquette Area Chamber of Commerce.
The full lineup is available on the registration page.