Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

MAYNARD — West Central School honored area veterans and their families with a special Veterans Day program Friday that include music set to a video, flag essay awards, salutes to the military branches and a former Oelwein grad speaking about his military service.

Principal Matthew Molumby welcomed the crowd of students and guests before presentation of the colors by the Color Guard from Maynard American Legion Post 245 and Westgate American Legion Post 92, under the command of Jon Harrison.

Trending Food Videos