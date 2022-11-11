MAYNARD — West Central School honored area veterans and their families with a special Veterans Day program Friday that include music set to a video, flag essay awards, salutes to the military branches and a former Oelwein grad speaking about his military service.
Principal Matthew Molumby welcomed the crowd of students and guests before presentation of the colors by the Color Guard from Maynard American Legion Post 245 and Westgate American Legion Post 92, under the command of Jon Harrison.
West Central High School Band performed The Star Spangled Banner, followed by Maynard Legion Auxiliary member Darise Donat leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
High School Vocal Music Instructor Stacy Fink prepared the audience for the choir’s performance in the program. She explained each member was given the assignment of finding a photo of a veteran(s) that meant something to them and/or their family — either a personal family member or otherwise. There was also a writing assignment attached to this piece of homework. However, for the Veterans Day program, the photos were put together in a video presentation that was played while the choir sang “O, America!” by Brendan Graham and William Joseph. Mrs. Fink encouraged the audience to focus on the images in the video while listening to the song.
The words of the song added to the moving pictorial tribute, “O, America you are calling me to be true to thee, True to thee I will be,” just as members of the military vow their allegiance to their country. It is a pledge that veterans carry throughout their lives. The closing verse of the song mirrors that pledge, “O, America you’re calling, I will ever answer thee.”
More patriotism was shared by elementary students as Post 245 Commander Harrison announced the Flag Essay winners, Jayden Wells, third, Delaney Wells, second, and Ava Miller, first. Ava presented her essay to the audience: “What the Flag Means to Me”
“Oh, say can you see those beautiful red stripes. They represent the hardiness and valor. The flag means freedom that solders fought for. When I look at that flag I feel our country as one all together. We say that pledge because we mean it. We are one nation under God, and we do have liberty and justice to all. I stand up when the anthem plays because we fought to be free.
“White stands for purity as pure as can be. We stand for our country, our nation, our land of the free. We work together whatever the weather. Why, you ask, simply because we are citizens of the USA. The flag is a beautiful symbol of freedom, and we should all show respect for it. The USA is home to all kinds of different people. We all have freedom, and we should respect that. Without the people that fought for this flag we would not be here now as free as can be. We would not be able to say what we wanted to say or do what we wanted to do. Could you imagine being in a country without freedom? It would not be very fun. That is why we should all respect the flag,
“Blue stands for loyalty. Oh, can you see our beautiful land of the free. All the fallen soldiers gave their life so we could be free. Sadly, some today choose to disrespect the flag. I want to stand for that flag because of my love for the USA.
“The red, white, and blue — it’s powerful. You have the freedom to live and do what you want. When you see that flag it is a symbol of peace and freedom. When you see that flag you are safe. We stand together as one nation for that beautiful flag. The flag is the symbol of justice, freedom, and even little things like joy. That is what the flag means to me.”
Principal Molumby introduced guest speaker Staff Sgt. Zachary Glew, 334 Brigade Support Battalion. Glew shared his years of experience gained by serving in the Army. His battalion supports the 1-133 “Ironman” Infantry Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard.
He told students he first learned about the National Guard from talking with a recruiter in high school. It was then that he decided that might be the best plan for his future after graduation.
Glew said he learned about “the Army way” — creating a plan of action for all aspects of your life, not just in the military, but for the future, as well. He said being in the military helped him to be disciplined and responsible as he became an adult.
“It also gave me skills,” Glew said. When he retires from the military, he will be able to find a job as a mechanic because of the work he currently does in the Army as a wheeled vehicle mechanic and wheeled vehicle recovery specialist. He can also operate equipment and weld, which further opportunities for him. He said he found being in the military to be rewarding, even though having a family and fulfilling Army obligations can be challenging.
Glew ended his talk by taking questions from students in the audience.
“Are you in the Army or retired?” asked one student. Glew responded that he is still serving in the Army. This is his 20th year in the military.
“Have you ever been to war?” Glew answered that yes, he has been to war. He is an Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran and was also deployed to South Korea for one year. The gymnasium erupted in applause as he wrapped up his talk.
High School Instrumental Music Instructor Todd Walter directed the band in “Marches of the Armed Forces” signaling each branch of service. He asked veterans of their respective branches and family members of service persons to stand when their march was played. Each branch had representation during the performance and applause that followed.
Molumby personally thanked all veterans in attendance for their sacrifice and service, and everyone for attending the morning’s program. Guests were invited to join students for lunch.
The program concluded solemnly, with Evan Recker and Braden Wolff performing “Taps” and retirement of the Colors.