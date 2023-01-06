Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Mr. JOT exhibit

“Mostly Everything So Far” by artist Tom Bates. Bates’ exhibit titled “Mr. JOT” will open Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery at Upper Iowa University’s Fayette Campus and show through Friday, Feb. 10.

FAYETTE — Art enthusiasts are invited to “Mr. JOT” at the Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery at Upper Iowa University’s (UIU) Fayette Campus on Monday, Jan. 9 at 3:30 p.m., which will open with an artist talk and reception. The featured exhibit is composed of works created by South Dakota artist Tom Bates. The works will show through Friday, Feb. 10.

“As a professional graphic designer, having a strict and rigid creative process allows me to push boundaries and produce work that is different from the last,” said Bates. “While it can be messy and uncomfortable, being in command and out of control is what makes the process of making an art form, well, art.

