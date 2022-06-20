MSB to be Maynard Days Parade Grand Marshal

The community of Maynard will celebrate this weekend with a tropical paradise theme. Among the highlights during the weekend will be the Saturday morning parade.
One of the oldest businesses in town, the Maynard Savings Bank, has been selected to be Grand Marshal to lead the parade. It is a fitting tribute to the business that has been a financial and community leader for more than 125 years.
According to historical records, the Maynard Savings Bank got started in 1895 and was located at the site of the present post office. It was operated by President C.A. Kane and cashier Fred Blethen. Bank directors included Emery Frost, A.H. Miehe, J.C. Correll and W.B. Beattie. An interesting side fact is the post office still uses the bank safe that was installed there in 1901.
Nineteen years after opening its doors to residents in the community, the bank moved across Main Street to its present location. The new construction was half the size of the bank as it is today, with the west portion added in 1957. Since then, the bank has undergone two remodeling projects. Another expansion which brought a modern convenience was the drive-up window and portico that was added in 1994 when the bank purchased the former George’s Market property to the west.
In 1936, one year after the bank was granted Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) coverage, it acquired the Iowa State Bank in Hazleton and made it the second office, operating out of that location on the corner of Main and West Hayes streets. The Hazleton branch moved to a new construction in 1998, a half block north and on the east side of Main Street where it continues operations today.
Physical size isn’t the only growth the bank has experienced over the years. The bank’s assets in 1899 were $47,673. In 1972, assets had grown to $5,055,157. By the end of May 2022, assets were $78,858,000.
Maynard Savings Bank would not have continued to grow and be a successful financial institution through more than a century without the leadership and contributions of many individuals over the years. Some names from its past that folks might remember include, R.H. Creamer, Fred Miehe Sr., A.F. Crawford, John Meyer, Frank Talcott, A.L. Evans, Elsa Warnke, John Miehe, L.D. Rowley, Frank Schmitt, Walter Buenneke, A.B. Blunt, Louis Buenneke, Don Buenneke, Ruth Shadle, Eugene Kohlmeyer, Betty Daniels, Ruby Jankowski, Mardene Bahe, Peg Baldwin, Penny Reed, Paul Harrison, Glen Nicholson, Earl Johnson, Cheryl Melchert and Jerry Burrack.
Today’s staff at Maynard Savings Bank includes Kenda Wedemeier, RaeAnn Eckhoff, Sheryl Sherman, Shelby Kime, Melissa Thornton, Brenda Henry, Dana Hershey and Kathy Duffy. Current directors are Clair Lensing, Mary Lensing, C.J. Lensing, David Hanson and Duane Harms.
Through the 127 years of its existence and its numerous changes, one thing has remained constant. The bank has always been known as the Maynard Savings Bank, and there are no plans of that changing.
Area groups, individuals and businesses are encouraged to make an entry in the Saturday morning parade. Contact: danhoward49@gmail.com to register an entry. Parade lineup is at West Central parking lot at 10:30; parade begins at 11.