Editor’s note: this is the first in a two-part series on the week’s summer-like weather and its effects on some of Oelwein’s seasonal projects. Please pick up Thursday’s edition of The Oelwein Daily Register for the conclusion of the story.
This week’s glimpse of summer-like temperatures and abundant sunshine provided a mid-April spark to a host of warm-weather projects and activities, as residents and laborers alike made a point to embrace in various ways the opportunity afforded by the pleasant conditions.
On Oelwein’s city streets and sidewalks, joggers, cyclists and pedestrians, many dressed for the warm temperatures, were out in abundance by Monday afternoon, travelers who crossed intersections at which an increasing number of convertibles and motorcycles yielded the right-of-way.
The splendid April warmth also brought Ralston Construction to the downtown area, to complete a water utility project underway since last December, when the company utilized temporary concrete after putting in a bigger water line to serve the urgent needs of a nearby commercial building.
“When we did it, it was in the wintertime, so everything was frozen,” explained Brandon, a Ralston employee and machine operator at the site of the project, on First Street Southeast. “You can’t pour concrete after a certain temperature,” he added, “so we just ‘temped’ it in for the winter, to come back in the spring and pour when it warmed up.”
As a result of the project, First Street Southeast, between First Avenue Southeast and South Frederick, will be closed, though not for an extended period.
“Just this week,” Brandon said, in reference to the anticipated length of the closure. “That’s our plan, anyway. They’re supposed to come pouring (the permanent concrete) on Wednesday.”
Just blocks away, meanwhile, workers with the City of Oelwein were also among those spurred forward by thoughts of the warmer season and all it brings. For them, the sparkling conditions meant laying mulch in the plant beds dotting the heart of downtown, in the vicinity where Frederick and Charles Streets intersect.
“They try to do it every year, but, for some reason, they skipped a year, so it’s way overdue,” said Steve Sims, who works in Oelwein City maintenance during the hotter seasons, regarding the mulch application.
In applying the mulch, “the big portions are the corners,” he explained, a task whose relative size and importance was evident not only in the number of workers assigned to it, but also because of the heavy machinery used to haul and dump the mulch, where possible.
These corner plots, Sims said, contain shrubs which, because of their need for ongoing maintenance, require the attention of a designated individual as the summer season moves along. “Later in the year,” he said, “there is one person that is hired just to work with those shrubs. And then, of course, the hanging flowers, which they water every day, even on the weekends. They are still looking for someone for that.”
In an effort to take advantage of the wonderful weather, Sims indicated on Monday that the downtown mulch application would be completed Thursday. A day later, he remained almost as optimistic.
“We’re pretty close to that schedule, yeah,” he asserted, after another day’s work. “Okay, maybe Friday. It depends on if anything else comes up.”
Overall, however, Sims was pleased with the progress he and his colleagues were making — especially in light of their other responsibilities as the seasonal warmup gets underway.