Murder charges filed in Bevans' death

VINTON — Arrests have been made in what is now being called a murder in rural Benton County.
According to the Iowa Department Criminal Investigation, Wednesday night deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Agents of the Iowa DCI arrested 34-year old Samantha Faith Bevans of Palo for the death of her stepmother, Jodie Bevans. Thursday morning, 34 year-old Tacoa Talley of North Liberty, was also arrested for the death of Bevans.
Jodie Bevans was found unresponsive in her residence of 3397 64th Street, Palo, on July 15. An autopsy was performed by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner and ruled the cause of Bevans’ death as-undetermined and the manner of death-homicide.
Samantha Faith Bevans and Tacoa Talley have been charged with murder in the 1st degree under Iowa Criminal code 707.2(1)(A). If convicted of murder in the 1st degree, the State of Iowa mandates a life sentence in the penal institution; without the possibility of parole. Bevans is currently housed in the Benton County Jail and Talley is currently housed in the Scott County Jail.
This is an ongoing criminal investigation conducted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Criminalistics Laboratory, Benton County Medical Examiner’s Office, Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, Benton County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.
“I just want to thank all of the law enforcement officers and agencies for their around-the-clock hard work in this case,” said Benton County Attorney David Thompson.
According to court documents, the investigation revealed that Samantha Bevans had made threats to harm Jodie Bevans. Additionally, a note was discovered which was written by Samantha Bevans which had listed for Thursday to, “Kill Jodie.” On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Samantha Bevans admitted to killing Bevans with an accomplice on July 14, 2022. Samantha Bevans stated during an interview with police that she suffocated Jodie Bevans with a pillow while her accomplice choked Jodie Bevans.
Additionally, a search warrant return on Snap Chat revealed a video created by Samantha Bevans in which she admits to the planning and killing of Jodie Bevans.
Additional investigative facts include a witness who overheard Bevans describing the murder of Jodie Bevans, stating Jodie Bevans was choked and suffocated with a pillow.
Samantha Bevans remains in the Benton County Jail with bail set at $1 million cash.