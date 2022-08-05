Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Murder charges filed in Bevans' death

Bevans

VINTON — Arrests have been made in what is now being called a murder in rural Benton County.

According to the Iowa Department Criminal Investigation, Wednesday night deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Agents of the Iowa DCI arrested 34-year old Samantha Faith Bevans of Palo for the death of her stepmother, Jodie Bevans. Thursday morning, 34 year-old Tacoa Talley of North Liberty, was also arrested for the death of Bevans.

Tags

Trending Food Videos