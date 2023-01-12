Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Murphy

Murphy

 Courtesy the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

On Jan. 10, at approximately 4:31 a.m., it was reported that Jeannie Marie Murphy, age 48 of Cedar Rapids, had committed an assault on a Correctional Officer that caused serious injuries.

The incident occurred at the Fayette County Jail in West Union.

Tags

Trending Food Videos