On Jan. 10, at approximately 4:31 a.m., it was reported that Jeannie Marie Murphy, age 48 of Cedar Rapids, had committed an assault on a Correctional Officer that caused serious injuries.
The incident occurred at the Fayette County Jail in West Union.
Murphy was being moved from one cell to another after damaging a sprinkler in her jail cell when she attacked the correctional officer, striking them several times.
Murphy was charged with attempted murder (felony B), assault on persons in certain occupation use/display of a dangerous weapon (D felony), and criminal mischief fifth degree (simple misdemeanor).
Murphy received an initial appearance from a magistrate judge and is being held on a $2,300 cash only and a $25,000 cash or surety bond.