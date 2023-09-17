The Oelwein High School Academic Hall of Fame will induct 1999 graduate Jaymie Murphy, in a ceremony at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 in the Oelwein High School gym, just before the pep assembly.
Murphy holds a Master of Science in kinesiology from Cal State Fullerton and is certified as an athletic trainer and as a strength and conditioning specialist.
As assistant director of sports medicine and athletic development at Boras Sports Training Institute, Murphy has spent the last 16 years guiding and advising the professional baseball clients of the Boras Corp. During his time with Boras Sports Training, he has had the pleasure of working with first round draft picks, Cy Young winners, MVPs, Silver Sluggers, Gold Glovers and Hall-of-Famers.
The 1999 Oelwein High School graduate also attended Sacred Heart School for elementary and Oelwein Middle School. During his time at Oelwein, he was a team member in football, baseball and track and field. He was active in the music department as a member of the percussion section of the OHS Marching Band and Concert Bands and as a member of the chamber choir. He also participated in honor bands, honor choirs, Honor Society and All-State in baseball and track and field.
Murphy graduated from St. Ambrose University with a Bachelor of Arts in athletic training and as a member of the baseball team. In 2005 he landed a job with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim organization as a minor league strength and conditioning coach.
After several seasons with the Angels Baseball club (A+ Rancho Cucumonga Quakes in California and AAA Salt Lake Bees in Utah), he returned to school and graduated with a Master of Science in kinesiology from Cal State Fullerton in 2009. While working on his master’s degree, he interviewed for and landed a coaching position with Boras Sports Training Institute, a first of its kind in the professional baseball player representation industry.
Jaymie lives in Southern California with his wife (Julie), twin daughters (6), and son (3). In his free time, he enjoys coaching his kids, enjoying good food and live music in the outdoors, and attending local sporting events.