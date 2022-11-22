Museum displays track town’s history

I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving! We had a taste of hard cold for a week or two, but it let up, at least for now!
My last article gave a description of Strawberry Point in 1905. We should write a description of Strawberry Point 117 years later!
We are not a lot bigger now than at that time. We have excellent services, transportation, businesses, utilities, churches, doctors, attorneys, banks, and accountants. And recreation available that includes our swimming pool, library, Backbone Golf Course and Country Club, not to mention Backbone State Park that wasn’t in existence in 1905.
We claim part ownership in Starmont even though it’s not in town for the tremendous education of our children who are our pride and joy. This is just the surface of our community.
It’s the in depth interest and continued work of our families, friends, and neighbors that actually made and continues to make Strawberry Point the terrific community at the crossroads of Northeast Iowa.
It’s important to appreciate and be thankful for what we have and are surrounded with through the hard work of those who cleared the ground, laid the foundations for the streets, the sewer, the electrical, and buildings.
The Wilder Memorial Museum is part of the achievement of the people of Strawberry Point. Their hard work is evident in the museum’s existence and the tremendous exhibits that bring words of praise and wonderment from our guests.
Our exhibits are more than fine china, dolls, and paintings. Daughters of the American Revolution, women who served in the Red Cross, and men who were in the U.S. military – Revolutionary War, the Civil War, WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and Gulf War are saluted.
We have exhibits of handmade, square iron nails, handmade barbwire fencing, a wooden goat/dog tread mill, wood and iron reapers, ox yoke, wooden washing machines, and a wooden shovel. We know just the surface of these items and what they are for but have not had to actually use them. We are “advanced” by leaps and bounds because of the work of those who have gone before us to make it possible.
Thank you to everyone who contributes to the Wilder Memorial Museum. We appreciate your interest and support.