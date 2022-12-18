An Oelwein man is hoping to expand offerings at the local railroad museum as a way to draw more tourism and interest to the community. Anthony Ricchio has presented his vision in the form of a grant request to the city’s Planning, Finance, Enterprise, and Economic Development (PFEED) Committee seeking a $5,000 grant from Hotel/Motel Tax funds. The committee will meet tonight prior the 6 p.m. council meeting to examine the request and forward a recommendation to the council either in favor or opposing the plan.
Ricchio is the president of the Waste Industry Historical Society. The WIHS is the only one of its kind and has board members throughout the U.S. The Society has been looking for a brick and mortar location in which to have exhibits on the history of the waste industry. Ricchio himself, has many artifacts, articles, and scaled models of vehicles that depict decades of the industry and would be of interest on display.
The Society approached Ed Raye, president of the Hub City Heritage and Railroad Museum, who liked the idea of having more draw for tourism and tours in the local two-story building next to the yard tower. Ricchio said there is space in the main museum building (old yard office) on the second floor that could be renovated. The area is rich in Oelwein history, with railroad memorabilia in and around the museum grounds, along with the restored Coliseum Ballroom and historic Burch log cabin just a block away.
He noted in his grant application that both HCHRM and WIHS feel expanding the museum building and combining resources will work hand-in-hand.
Ricchio grew up with first-hand knowledge of the waste industry as his late father Tom owned a sanitation business in Oelwein and he started his working years there. Today, Anthony travels throughout the Midwest and beyond demonstrating sanitation hauling/loading equipment and knows the depth of the industry, probably better than most.
“We hope to take this concept as a base nationally, and this will be the home office hub,” Ricchio said. “I think with our vision and with the new event center coming, this will be a great addition to bring in waste industry events.”
Also being considered in the extra railroad museum space is an area for Italian heritage, another part of Oelwein history of which he has first-hand knowledge. Ricchio said Raye was excited to add Italian heritage to the museum as it is in direct correlation with the railroad history. As a fourth-generation Italian, Ricchio knows it’s time to get that heritage preserved before it is lost forever.
Ricchio said the funding he is seeking will go into revitalizing the building in trade of a couple of rooms to make a fulltime exhibit space for tours and open to the public. He hopes the PFEED committee also sees the value and commitment of his vision. He has had a local contractor make a preliminary cost assessment for a basic project and will utilize local businesses for materials and work, as well.
“This will attract a whole market that has never been done and bring people in for food and hotel usage, as well,” he said.