An Oelwein man is hoping to expand offerings at the local railroad museum as a way to draw more tourism and interest to the community. Anthony Ricchio has presented his vision in the form of a grant request to the city’s Planning, Finance, Enterprise, and Economic Development (PFEED) Committee seeking a $5,000 grant from Hotel/Motel Tax funds. The committee will meet tonight prior the 6 p.m. council meeting to examine the request and forward a recommendation to the council either in favor or opposing the plan.

Ricchio is the president of the Waste Industry Historical Society. The WIHS is the only one of its kind and has board members throughout the U.S. The Society has been looking for a brick and mortar location in which to have exhibits on the history of the waste industry. Ricchio himself, has many artifacts, articles, and scaled models of vehicles that depict decades of the industry and would be of interest on display.

