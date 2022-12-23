In May 2022, the roof of the German American Museum in St. Lucas sprung a major leak during a heavy storm. This storm resulted in a major section of the ceiling crashing down in the kitchen. For several years we have been dealing with serious leaks that have destroyed ceiling and wall area in second floor museum rooms.
It is paramount that we replace the deteriorating roof of three layers of materials: one layer of rotting wood shingles and two layers of decaying asphalt shingles that fly away during summer storms.
In October, the Society board decided to seek bids from contractors for replacement of the roof system. We need to raise a significant amount of money (nearly $90,000) to address this long festering issue. In early November a generous supporter donated $5,000 to begin this campaign for the Museum roof replacement. To date we have raised over S10,000. Many more generous donations are necessary to secure funding to complete this job.
Please consider this worthy cause in your year-end giving. We are also applying for grants to assist with this effort.
This roof restoration is the key project to secure the long-term viability of the museum structure.
Your generosity can make a significant difference in preserving this historic building and the beautiful museum. Many thanks for your kind generosity.
Happy Christmas season and a very good New Year to you and yours.
St. Lucas Historical Society
German American Museum, Library and Family History Center