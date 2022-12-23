Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

In May 2022, the roof of the German American Museum in St. Lucas sprung a major leak during a heavy storm. This storm resulted in a major section of the ceiling crashing down in the kitchen. For several years we have been dealing with serious leaks that have destroyed ceiling and wall area in second floor museum rooms.

It is paramount that we replace the deteriorating roof of three layers of materials: one layer of rotting wood shingles and two layers of decaying asphalt shingles that fly away during summer storms.

Tags

Trending Food Videos