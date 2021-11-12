More than 50 students from Oelwein High School and through the elementary grades put on a production of “The Music Man” to much fanfare last weekend, Nov. 5 and 6.
“Bravo to the cast and crew of The Music Man!” Assistant Drama Director Polly Barreto said on social media. “You all rocked!”
Then came two retirement announcements.
After the show on Saturday, Nov. 6, Barreto — who for 18 years of her 20 in the role helped Director Julie Williams find costumes, props and makeup — took a curtain call.
“On another note ... when tonight’s curtain closed for the evening — it also closed on my twenty years of being the Assistant Drama Director for OCSD. Thank you to Julie Williams, Darci Buhr Fuelling, Sue, Dick and Mr. Mac for everything!” Barreto wrote.
Then on Sunday, Director Julie Williams announced her second retirement from directing.
“Directing high school theater has been a great joy in my life for 34 years,” Williams posted. “But I have come to the end of a great run. I have made the decision to retire from directing. I retired from teaching five years ago, and now it is time to retire from directing.”
If that sounds familiar, yes, Williams retired a few years ago from directing, at which point the Daily Register wrote a story. Then she returned to help out.
The Daily Register spoke to Barreto on her retirement from assisting, Wednesday afternoon.
With the plays and musicals, she said, “It is very hard to pick a favorite over 20 years.
“The kids — Love them. I worked with many many kids,” she said. Among them were Barreto’s own kids, Katie (OHS 2010) and Tyler (OHS 2012).
“It’s just time,” she said. “It’s been fun, but maybe let someone younger, newer, fresher take over the role.
“I walk away with lots of good memories and a smile on my face,” Barreto said.
On Wednesday night Williams, based on the retirement story a few years ago, reversed her decision to be interviewed again.
“I think back to the hundreds of wonderful students I have directed over the years, and I smile,” Williams posted. “And that says it all.”
“We had lots of good times, Julie’s also one of my best friends,” Barreto said.
School staff and parents were graciously willing to share photos of the production with the Daily Register, including Karen Seeders (administration office), Heather Kral and Julie Leisinger (publications teacher).
The Fall 2021 full cast of “The Music Man” was:
SALESMEN: Ian Paul, Carter Jeanes, Duncan Tripp, Kevin Fu, Andrew Rownd, Jonathan Huber, Parker Sperfslage, Ethan Detemmerman and Joshua Lopez;
CARLIE COWELL: Duncan Tripp
CONDUCTOR: Dylan Ritter
HAROLD HILL: Brody Rogers
MAYOR SHINN: Leighton Patterson
EWART DUNLOP: Lopez
OLIVER HIX: Rownd
JACEY SQUIRES: Huber
OLIN BRITT: Sperfslage
MARCELLUS WASHBURN: Paul
TOMMY DJILAS: Jeanes
MARIAN PAROO: Lauren Hamilton
MRS. PAROO: Ella Schunk
AMARYLLIS: Sara Gearhart
WINTHROP PAROO: Beau Berryman
EULALIE MACKECKNIE SHINN: Alexa Berryman
ZANEETA SHINN: Jillian Prouty
GRACIE SHINN: Claire Prouty
ALMA HIX: Natalie Crandall
MAUD DUNLOP: Katie Buchtela
ETHEL TOFFELMIER: Selah Hadley
MRS SQUIRES: Shalymar Evens
CONSTABLE LOCKE: Fu
RIVER CITY TOWNSPEOPLE: Detemmerman, Fu, Alison Steggall, Emma Smock, Lily King, Amera Schoultz, Malayna Kiel, Merissa Rogers and Dylan Ritter;
RIVER CITY KIDS: Margaret Ehn, Lilliana Eser, Michael Haun, Jacee Lumbus, Matthew Latham, Sawyer Ingersoll, Isabelle Gearhart, Bryleigh Boutin, Betsy McGuinness, Joshua
Latham, Axel Pattison, Lily Vance, Emily Vine, Will Weig, Dylan Williamson, Natalee Bennett, Melissa Ehn, Emma Gearhart, Payton Haun, Kysen Kral, Grace Gearhart, Ryleigh Morrison, Megan Steggall and Isabella Weig.