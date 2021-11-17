Tuesday was a sunshiny day in Oelwein as musical skill showcases go.
That’s because the musical skills of some 85 students from eight schools across the North Iowa Cedar League; along with the composition, directing and organizational skills of Oelwein Band director Cory McBride and the educational philosophy of guest conductor David Law of Marion all shone through at the Tuesday honor band concert for Oelwein’s new activities conference.
The feat becomes even more impressive upon learning the students — whom their directors selected based on their “resumes” — received most of the music just two weeks prior, and a couple of them only a week prior.
“Up until yesterday morning, none of these students had practiced these songs as a full group,” McBride said Wednesday.
Students had from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to assemble their individual parts into cohesive sections that worked well in concert.
The honor band played an original composition by McBride, “Where Grace and Melody Resound,” among six selections.
Law indicated the Oelwein students were fortunate to have a band teacher who was also a composer.
McBride introduced this work.
“This started out as a way to honor a former student of mine who passed away very suddenly a few years ago,” McBride said. “As I started out on that process, it evolved into taking a journey musically through the grieving process and what that would sound like musically. I’ve never lost a student before.
“As you listen to it, see if you can hear some of the different stages I’m going through at that point,” he said. “Hopefully it’ll relate to some of you and you’ll hear some of the things you would expect, knowing how that grieving process works.”
While Law was working with non-percussion sections, McBride also led the percussionists in a garbage-can band feature titled “Leck-tricity,” by Chris Brooks.
“It came together very quickly,” McBride said of the piece.
The students had done a good job of working on their parts. After that, it was just polishing and tightening it.”
“It’s always nice when you work on a piece of music, where that's the case,” he said. “You can work on the details and focus on making it a great performance rather than getting the basics down. Your end result ends up more effective that way.”
Law — who also gives clinics in retirement from directing band at Vernon Middle School in Marion — showcased some of the grace he was encouraging in students.
“Your kids are great,” he told the families who had just gathered, also complimenting the facility. He told families he had told the students, “The world is not very polite anymore. It’s up to them to spread a little kindness.”
Later he said, “We don’t teach music to make them performers … or directors. We teach music to make them human.”
“I’ve worked with him most of my career on and off the past 10 or so years,” McBride said of Law, who was recognized on the band’s social media for giving a marching band clinic this fall. “I’ve always been impressed by his musical knowledge as a band director. He is incredibly smart as far as working with the band and making it sound well.
“Yes, we want to make it all sound as good as possible, but our primary goal is to make this event an excellent educational experience, and that is one of David’s strongest characteristics as a professor,” McBride said.
“It’s easy to lose the energy partway through, and he’s excellent about keeping the students upbeat, energetic and working for that long even if everybody’s tired,” McBride said.
“I would like to acknowledge all of our parent volunteers and school staff,” McBride said. “An event of this size can never be fully accomplished by one person. That was definitely the case with our conference festival. I may have been taking the lead but had a lot of people helping behind the scene.”
Area students involved in NICL Honor Band Tuesday by their sections, then schools were:
Flute: Olivia Armstead, Oelwein; Jaylin May, Wapsie Valley; Anika Schaefer, Hannah Bovy and Haley Borland, Jesup;
Alto saxophone: Amera Schoultz and Andrew Rownd, Oelwein; Ella Weeepie, WV;
Tenor sax: Amelia Rader, Sumner-Fredericksburg;
Baritone sax: Leo Dettbarn, Oelwein;
Bass clarinet: Ellie Vierkant, S-F; Dawson Roth, Jesup;
Clarinet: Kaitlyn Pattison, Oelwein; Addisyn McElhose, WV; Abbey Lampe and Ava Bernhard, SF; Patienece O’Connor and Hannah Borland, Jesup;
Trumpet: Brody Rogers and Jonathan Huber, Oelwein; Brielle Parkes, WV; Eliza Steinbronn, Eadie Suhr and Lexie Cahoy, SF; Kaitlyn Schug and Breanna Dolan, Jesup;
Tuba: Dylan Moellers, Oelwein;
Percussion: Sara Throckmorton, Oelwein; Cassandra Rich, SF; Rosie Higgins, Jesup.
Other area band directors participating: Ethan Koch, SF; Emily Redden, WV; Kiersten Truax, Jesup.
Volunteer signup is underway for the next — completely separate — honor band festival for the Northeast Iowa Bandmasters Association (NEIBA), on Dec. 4, which Oelwein is hosting as is tradition. Those wishing to help (or students looking for Silver Cord hours) will be needed to serve meals and concessions and to move chairs and equipment — staging. To sign up, visit the Oelwein Band Department Facebook for a link.