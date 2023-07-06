FAIRBANK — A deer galloped along the underbrush in Riverside Park in Fairbank, then stopped, ears up, as the acoustic rock duo of Denny Weidemann and Bernie Even continued playing “To Love Somebody,” recorded by The Bee Gees.
“It’s almost like he kind of stopped and listened for a moment,” Linda Weidemann, Denny’s wife, said of the deer.
The musicians indicated they had been aware only of a shift in the crowd, during a pause between songs in Music in the Park, the 2023 Mike Harter Memorial Concert Series on Wednesday, July 5.
Among soft rock numbers recorded from the 1960s through the 2010s, the Fairbank Community Club collected donations for the band and a drawing. Hit songs recorded by Chris Isaak, The Youngbloods, America and Simon and Garfunkel also stood out among many that were well-represented.
The musicians complimented Fairbank on its parks during an interlude, and did likewise in a social media post following their performance.
“A great big THANK YOU to the fine folks of Fairbank and to our friends who joined us (and the deer!) at the show in Riverside Park last night,” the duo wrote. “What a beautiful night and a really cool park — but the neatest part was all of you.
“Big thanks also to the Fairbank Community Club for inviting us to be part of the 2023 Mike Harter Memorial Concert Series,” the message continued. “You have a really good thing going and we hope to be back next year, too.”
It’s the third summer performing together again for Denny Weidemann of La Porte City and Bernie Even of Gilbertville
after both took part in the early 1980s band Blue Satin, Linda said.
Both musicians left the La Porte/Gilbertville area in the 1990s. Even worked in Phoenix for 30 years, returning from an airline job at the start of the pandemic. Dennis and Linda called Madison, Wisconsin, home for 25 years, returning five years ago.
A universal need to spend time with their parents brought them back to northeast Iowa.
“I’m here tonight with his (Denny’s) mom and dad, and Bernie came back to be with his parents, as well,” Linda said. “It’s just nice to be here. You can’t ever get that time back. So, it’s just kind of serendipity that we landed here at the same time and this could happen.”
“We’ve really enjoyed it,” Linda said.
The band can be contacted through the Facebook page Linda maintains, Facebook.com/319GuitarGuys.