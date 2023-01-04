Ja’Cia Williams, trombone
Fifth Grade Band
Fifth-grader Ja’Cia Williams has been working very hard at learning her notes and memorizing her pitches on her trombone. She comes to rehearsals and lessons prepared and ready to work, she is focused and determined to get better every time she plays, and is a wonderful leader in our group band. Ja’Cia also volunteered her entire Saturday to help with the NEIBA honor band, working at the concession stand and helping to clean up all of the practice rooms throughout the high school. Congratulations Ja’Cia, keep up the great work!
Luis Pineda, trumpet
Sixth Grade Band
Sixth-grader Luis Pineda stepped out of his comfort zone and decided to perform in a duet for our winter concert. He worked hard, put in a lot of out of class-time practice, and performed beautifully at the concert! Luis has been stepping up his leadership during band rehearsals, and is becoming a positive leader in our group. Congratulations Luis, keep up the great work!
Lillian Folsom, bass clarinet
Seventh Grade Band
Lillian Folsom was chosen to represent Oelwein’s Seventh Grade Band at the Northeast Iowa Bandmasters Association honor band held on Saturday, Dec. 3. Lillian put in a lot of extra practice to learn her music for the honor band. Lillian has made huge progress on her playing, and we are so proud of how well she is playing. Congratulations Lillian, keep up the great work!
Amaya Espe, flute
Grades 8-12 Band
Freshman Amaya Espe has worked very hard this semester challenging herself with a variety of projects. Not only has she worked continuously to improve on music that we are working on in group rehearsal, but she has also started working on a solo selection as well as some very difficult audition music. She has represented us well at two of our three honor bands this year. Outside of music, she also was a big assistance in helping to host the NEIBA Honor Band. Keep up the great work, Amaya!