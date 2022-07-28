The Little Husky Childcare Center in back of Oelwein High School needs three or four more staffers now, which will increase to eight by the time school starts, to fill both full and part-time positions.
“Due to our staff shortage, on Friday July 29, 2022, we will (be) closing early,” says a recent social media post from the center. “All children will need to be picked up by 11 a.m. Sorry for the inconvenience. If you know anyone looking for a job, Please send them our way.”
“I’m trying to get people to come before school starts,” Childcare Director Marisa VanNote told the Daily Register.
The Little Husky Childcare Center has a two-page waiting list, she said.
She cannot consciously accept more children when she has not rehired to fill positions of employees who are returning to school, she said.
Requirements are a high school diploma or equivalency degree and the ability to pass state and federal background checks.
“We’ll teach you everything,” VanNote said. Onboarding for new hires includes classes covering CPR, mandatory reporter training, blood borne pathogens type training, food prep and other scenario training.
“If you don’t know how to do it, just ask me or an early teacher in the room, we’ll show you,” she said.
As for the workplace climate, VanNote said she and other staff will go in and help out in classrooms where needed to reduce staff burnout and improve staff-to-child ratios.
“Some of it was to keep people from working overtime, other times so they aren’t working 6-4, 6-5, really long days so they aren’t getting burnt out,” she said. “Other times it was just to stay in ratio in the room.”
“I don’t want my staff to be completely overworked. Going home to your own kids, you get burnt out,” she said.
“I’ve tried to make it as relaxed as possible,” VanNote said.
Wages start at $10 an hour and a childcare discount for those needing the services.
“We are competing with like McDonald’s and Kwik Star,” VanNote said. “I completely understand, with the cost of living rising you have to have better paying jobs.”
She countered: “If you’re going to be in childcare you have to be in it for kids.
“You have to be passionate about kids and love and understand them,” VanNote said. “Every day is different, which is kind of the fun of it. Kids are unpredictable so you never know what your day’s going to be like, but kids are fun and they’re honest.”
And there’s opportunity for advancement.
VanNote started there in 2016 and took over as director two years ago in July.
Educational opportunities are available for early childhood program students who apply through the TEACH program, through the Iowa Association for the Education of Young Children.
“If you are working so many hours in a childcare (and) going for early childhood education, they will pay for your schooling,” VanNote said. “But it’s an application you have to apply for.
“You have to work in preschool, childcare or home program for at least 30 hours a week and have to work with birth through age 5 for at least three months for associate’s or six months for bachelor’s -- in the field.”
A credential staff can work toward, Child Development Associate (CDA), requires an assessment process by the Council for Professional Recognition.