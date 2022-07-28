Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Little Husky Childcare Center in back of Oelwein High School needs three or four more staffers now, which will increase to eight by the time school starts, to fill both full and part-time positions.

“Due to our staff shortage, on Friday July 29, 2022, we will (be) closing early,” says a recent social media post from the center. “All children will need to be picked up by 11 a.m. Sorry for the inconvenience. If you know anyone looking for a job, Please send them our way.”

