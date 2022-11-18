We’d all be much safer and would live much longer if law enforcement personnel had as much zeal to get motorized killers off the roads as they have to protect and enforce their favorite “nanny laws,” possession laws, and tobacco compliance.
They probably get funding to enforce the latter things, but not the former.
Nowadays, all kinds of dangerous crash-causing driving is “excused, not enforced,” and blame is put on everything and anything “else” (the weather, road, God) other than the driver’s actions. It’s too easy to be “legal, seat belted, and dead” and “politically correct” anyway.
The founders of the American Revolution wanted citizens to be “safe from government intrusion within their own homes.” The only search warrants after this were to search for stolen property or escaped convicts, but NOT to “search for something that might be unhealthy for the occupants.” Someone smoking within their own airspace is no endangerment to anyone else.
Nowadays, we’re back in the ditch and in worse shape than before the American Revolution.
If I were sitting on a jury, in most cases, I’d vote “not guilty” and nullify most of these “possession” charges, but I would convict for “gathering where illegal drugs or alcohol are consumed.”
See www.fija.org for information that power-hungry officials don’t want you to know.