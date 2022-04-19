April 9, 2022
MCGREGOR — Myron Eugene Guritz Jr., 66, passed away at home on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday April 22, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in McGregor and one hour before services at the church on Saturday.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at First Congregational Church in McGregor with Rev. William Gentry as the officiant.
