Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

April 9, 2022

MCGREGOR — Myron Eugene Guritz Jr., 66, passed away at home on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday April 22, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in McGregor and one hour before services at the church on Saturday.

A Celebration of Life will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at First Congregational Church in McGregor with Rev. William Gentry as the officiant.

Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Trending Food Videos