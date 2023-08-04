July 25, 1928 — Aug. 2, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Myrtle “Myrt” Ruse-Obed, 95, passed away peacefully on Aug. 2, 2023, at Park Village Pines, Kalamazoo, Michigan. Myrt was a force of nature. It’s hard to imagine that someone with her unlimited energy and passion could be gone.
Myrt was a strong Christian who spread the message of Jesus to all she met. Her life was always dedicated to Christ and his good word.
Myrt was born on July 25, 1928, in Almena, Wisconsin, to Herman and Millie (Kunkel) Koser. She met Paul Ruse on a blind date and they were married on Sept. 6, 1947, in Almena, Wisconsin. They would live in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa before moving to Coldwater, Michigan, in 1971. After retirement, they enjoyed traveling to spend time with family and wintered in Florida. Paul passed suddenly in 1994. In 1997, Myrt found a good partner with whom to share her life in Al Obed. They married and resided in Coldwater, Michigan, until Al’s death in 2013.
Myrt was a housewife and homemaker, raised five children, hosted foreign exchange students, and become a guardian to foster children. She also worked in the family’s radio station business. She co-owned and worked at WTVB-WNWN Coldwater Michigan, and WBTU/WAWK in Kendallville, Indiana, with her husband Paul.
Her life revolved around family and volunteering at her church and other community organizations. Myrt was active in the Lutheran and Presbyterian churches in Coldwater. She was also a volunteer at an orphanage in Haiti and at an Indian reservation in Arizona, spent time with Paul assisting the Billy Graham radio stations in Hawaii, taught the Bethel series, served in the Son Shine Gang at Maple Lawn and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, instructed Sunday school, directed vacation Bible school as well as bible study at the Coldwater women’s prison and survivor support for hospice, in addition to guest hosting many actors from the Tibbits Opera House. Myrt was a voracious quilter, making hundreds of quilts for her family and homeless/women’s/children’s shelters.
Survivors include son, David and Mona Ruse of Kalamazoo, Michigan; son, Mike and Cindy Ruse of Auburn Indiana; son, Robert and Darilyn Ruse of Kendallville, Indiana; daughter, Kim Ruse Davidson of Salem, Virginia; daughter, Kirsten and Bruce Harris of Louisville, Kentucky; honorary son, Henning and Kirsten Vilhelmson of Denmark; 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by most of her generation.
There will be a gathering of family and friends at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Coldwater, Michigan, at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, with a celebration of life service to be held at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Aaron Chittick, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow the service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home.
Please direct memorials to your choice of Myrt’s favorite charitable organizations: St Paul Lutheran Church Coldwater, Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility Coldwater, Michigan Right to Life or Mercy Smiles International.