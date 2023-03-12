SUMNER — A lengthy police standoff Friday morning, March 10, near Sumner-Fredericksburg High School ended when a man took his own life, police said.
Authorities reported Sumner Police Chief Dan Wegg was called to a home around 7:30 a.m. and found Sharron Kuhlmann, 58, outside the house with several gunshot wounds. She was safely transported to the local hospital and airlifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City, where she is in stable condition.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Department said the suspect, Bruce Kuhlmann, 65, husband of Sharron Kuhlmann, refused Wegg’s order to put down a gun as he retreated into the home.
Several other police agencies responded and surrounded the home. Classes at the nearby school were canceled.
The sheriff’s department said Bruce Kuhlmann fired several shots into the air. Police negotiated with him for more than four hours before an Iowa State Patrol tactical team entered the home. Officers with the tactical team found Kuhlmann dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.