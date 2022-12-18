Millions of people are impacted with mental health issues. For each of those individuals, there are also family members who are dealing with the challenges of support and care for these loved ones.
It can be hard to know how to best cope when you or a loved one is living with a mental health condition. But NAMI can help.
One function of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is support.
NAMI provides two different support groups: one for those experiencing a mental health condition and one for their loved ones. A NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a peer-led support group for any adult living in recovery from a mental health condition. A NAMI Family Support Group is a peer-led support group for any adult with a loved one who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition. In both groups, participants gain insight from the challenges and successes of others facing similar experiences.
These NAMI support groups are unique because they follow a structured model, ensuring everyone has an opportunity to be heard and get what they need. Both groups are free of cost. Specific medical therapy or treatment is not endorsed. Participants agree to confidentiality.
By sharing experiences in a safe setting, participants can gain hope and develop supportive relationships. These groups encourage empathy, productive discussion, and a sense of community. Participants benefit from other’s experiences, discover inner strength, and are empowered by sharing experiences in a confidential, non-judgmental space.
A newly organized NAMI Connection Recovery Support group will meet on Tuesdays, starting on Jan. 10, 2023. It will be held weekly from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Spectrum “Kitchen” in downtown Decorah. The address is 200 Railroad St., Decorah.
Facilitators are Anna Linnell and Farrah Fritz. They can be reached at 563-422-8852 or by email at connection.namineiowa@gmail.com. This support group is only for adult individuals living in recovery, (not currently in crisis) from symptoms of a mental health condition.
A NAMI Family Support Group of NAMI Northeast Iowa meets monthly on the fourth Monday, 7 p.m. — 8:30 p.m. at the North Fayette Valley Community Coalition Youth Center on the North Fayette Valley East campus in rural Elgin. The address is 23689 Canoe Road, Elgin.
Facilitators are Susan Friedrich (563-422-7882) and Shannon Brown (319-505-7802). Please contact them if you have questions. This support group is only for adult family members or loved ones of those experiencing mental illness.