As its first resolution of the new year, Oelwein City Council is expected to approve support for naming Highway 150 in memory of an Iowa State Patrol officer. A proposal is on the agenda for naming the approximately 70-mile stretch from West Union to Vinton, the Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Highway. Sgt. Smith worked out of the Post 10 ISP office in Oelwein and died in the line of duty April 9, 2021.
The city received contract proposals from three garbage haulers and council members will discuss the options from the choices, Waste Management of Iowa, Inc., Kluesner Sanitation, LLC, and Rite Environmental, Inc. Kluesner’s proposal appears to be the most cost-saving for residents, according to the submitted documents.
Also on Monday’s agenda is approval of $273,533.83 to Fahrner Asphalt for the airport runway rehabilitation project. The engineer has approved the work, with paint to be completed in the spring.
The Council is expected to approve final payment of Segment 3 of the trail improvement project, in the amount of $9,386.69. This will wrap up the project to its current point, with another segment planned to begin in the spring.
The Planning, Finance, Enterprise, and Economic Development (PFEED) Committee will meet before the City Council convenes, to discuss and make a recommendation on a $15,000 funding request from the Oelwein Celebration, Inc. Committee. That recommendation could spark additional Council discussion.
City Council meets at 6 p.m. in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.