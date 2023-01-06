Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

As its first resolution of the new year, Oelwein City Council is expected to approve support for naming Highway 150 in memory of an Iowa State Patrol officer. A proposal is on the agenda for naming the approximately 70-mile stretch from West Union to Vinton, the Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Highway. Sgt. Smith worked out of the Post 10 ISP office in Oelwein and died in the line of duty April 9, 2021.

The city received contract proposals from three garbage haulers and council members will discuss the options from the choices, Waste Management of Iowa, Inc., Kluesner Sanitation, LLC, and Rite Environmental, Inc. Kluesner’s proposal appears to be the most cost-saving for residents, according to the submitted documents.

