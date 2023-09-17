Today

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Rain. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.