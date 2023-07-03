JESUP – This year’s Jesup Farmers Day festivities begin in earnest Thursday, July 6, with project check-in July 5. Most events are free. This year’s theme is “Blast off to Jesup” pertaining to NASA and the Artemis rocket.
With the addition of Daniel Burbank, astronaut, along with National Aeronautics and Space Administration ambassadors Mark Brown, Dan Hoy and Dennis Johnson, this speaker lineup reflects an updated schedule that added presentations at the NASA tent the afternoon of Saturday, July 8. Burbank participated in NASA Expedition 29/30, from Nov. 14, 2011 to April 27, 2012, per the Space Administration.
Here’s the schedule:
Wednesday, July 5
Domestic Arts Check-In – (City Hall Basement): 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 6 – Bargain Night offered by local food vendors
Jesup Chamber of Commerce Pork Burgers and Chips – (East Park): 11:30 a.m. – until gone
Inflatables – Jesup Fire Department — $15 Wrist Bands: 5 – 10 p.m., around town
Fire Truck Rides, 5 – 10 p.m., around town
Hatchet Throwing, 6 – 8 p.m., Young Street
Beer Garden, 6 p.m. – Closing, Young and Main
Fabulous Face Painting: 6 p.m. start
Bingo, 6 – 10 p.m., Knights of Columbus
Square / Street Dance, 6:30 – 8 p.m., Sixth Street
Line up for Children’s Parade “Blast off to Jesup,” 6:15 p.m., Methodist Church; Parade Begins: 6:30 p.m.
Welcome by Mayor Chris Even, 7 p.m., Park Pavilion
Meet and Greet with Mark Brown, 7:05 – 8 p.m. Sixth Street
Prince and Princess Contest, 7:05 p.m., Park Pavilion
Boy Scouts’ Eating Contest, 8:30 p.m., Park Pavilion
Balvanz and Powers, 9 p.m., Park Pavilion
Friday, July 7
Carnival Rides ($25 wrist bands) by Evans United Show, 1 – 5 p.m., Young Street
Dig for Moon Rocks, 12 – 1 p.m., West Land of Corn Park
Fancy Hat Check-In, 12:45 p.m., Park Pavilion
Fancy Hat Show, 1 p.m. start, Park Pavilion
Absolute Science – Mega Foam Blaster Cannon, 1 – 3 p.m., West Land of Corn Park
Dennis Johnson – Artemis Return to the Moon, 2 – 3 p.m., Sixth Street
Eric Michael Magic Show, 3 p.m. start, Park Pavilion
Fabulous Face Painting: 3 p.m. start
Daniel Hoy – Our Solar System 4 Billion Miles of WOW, 4 – 5 p.m., Sixth Street
Buck Hollow Band, 4 – 6 p.m., Park Pavilion
Bingo, 4 – 10 p.m., Knights of Columbus
Carnival Rides, ($25 wrist bands), 5 – 10 p.m., Young Street
Beer Garden, 6 — Closing, Young and Main streets
Legends of Country – Jeff Gordon, 6 – 7:30 p.m., Park Pavilion
Children’s Games, 6 p.m., West Land of Corn Park
Mark Brown – Solar Eclipse Double Header for North America, 7 – 8 p.m., Sixth Street
Garth Brooks Tribute – Jeff Gordon, 7:30 – 9 p.m., Park Pavilion
Detour Band – Danny Roberts, 9 p.m., Park Pavilion
Saturday, July 8
5K Run/Walk Packet Pick-up, 6:30 – 7: 15 a.m., Young and Main, 7:30 a.m. start
Parade Line up, 7:30 a.m., Jesup School
73rd Great Farmers Day Parade, 10 a.m.
Grand Marshal Alan Wright Reception in Land of Corn Pavilion, after parade
Fabulous Face Painting: 11 a.m. start
Carnival Rides, ($25 wrist bands) — Evans United Show, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Young Street
Domestic Arts Show, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., City Hall basement, handicap-accessible
Dig for Moon Rocks, 12 – 1 p.m., West Park
Bosco and Independence City Band, 11:30 a.m., Park Pavilion
Beer Garden, 12 p.m. – closing, Young and Main
Dirt Diamond Diva’s Bags Tournament – Beer Garden, 12 p.m. start
Bingo, 12 – 10 p.m., Knights of Columbus
Basketball Knock-Out Competition for all ages, 12 p.m. start, Jesup Basketball Court
Daniel Burbank – My Journey to Becoming an Astronaut, 12:15 p.m., Park Pavilion
Dennis Johnson – Artemis: Return to the Moon, 1 – 2 p.m., Sixth Street
Iowa State Fair Talent Show, 1:30 p.m., Park Pavilion
Daniel Burbank – Aspects of Human Spaceflight, 3-4 p.m., Sixth Street
Dennis Johnson – Artemis Return to the Moon, 3 – 4 p.m., Sixth Street
Children’s Tractor Pull Registration, 3 p.m., Sixth Street, 3:30 p.m. start
Domestic Art Show Adult Entries pick-up prizes, 3:30 – 4 p.m., City Hall basement
Doo-Wops, a cappella vocal band, 4 – 5 p.m., Park Pavilion
Daniel Burbank – How Astronauts Live and Work in Space, 5-6 p.m, Sixth Street
Johnny Ray Gomez, 5 – 6:30 p.m., Park Pavilion
Mark Brown – Comets: Vagabonds of the Solar System, 6-7 p.m., Sixth Street
Announcement of Parade Winners, 6:30 p.m., Park Pavilion
Bill Chrastil – Variety of Music in One Show, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Park Pavilion
Dan Hoy – Our Solar System: 4 Billion Miles of WOW, 7 – 8 p.m., Sixth Street
Never the Less, 9 p.m. start, Park Pavilion
Sunday, July 9
Community Gospel Hour and Ice Cream Social with Bill Chrastil, 2 p.m. start, Park Pavilion
Updates: www.jesupfarmersday.org and Facebook.