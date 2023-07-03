JESUP – This year’s Jesup Farmers Day festivities begin in earnest Thursday, July 6, with project check-in July 5. Most events are free. This year’s theme is “Blast off to Jesup” pertaining to NASA and the Artemis rocket.

With the addition of Daniel Burbank, astronaut, along with National Aeronautics and Space Administration ambassadors Mark Brown, Dan Hoy and Dennis Johnson, this speaker lineup reflects an updated schedule that added presentations at the NASA tent the afternoon of Saturday, July 8. Burbank participated in NASA Expedition 29/30, from Nov. 14, 2011 to April 27, 2012, per the Space Administration.

Here’s the schedule:

Wednesday, July 5

Domestic Arts Check-In – (City Hall Basement): 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 6 – Bargain Night offered by local food vendors

Jesup Chamber of Commerce Pork Burgers and Chips – (East Park): 11:30 a.m. – until gone

Inflatables – Jesup Fire Department — $15 Wrist Bands: 5 – 10 p.m., around town

Fire Truck Rides, 5 – 10 p.m., around town

Hatchet Throwing, 6 – 8 p.m., Young Street

Beer Garden, 6 p.m. – Closing, Young and Main

Fabulous Face Painting: 6 p.m. start

Bingo, 6 – 10 p.m., Knights of Columbus

Square / Street Dance, 6:30 – 8 p.m., Sixth Street

Line up for Children’s Parade “Blast off to Jesup,” 6:15 p.m., Methodist Church; Parade Begins: 6:30 p.m.

Welcome by Mayor Chris Even, 7 p.m., Park Pavilion

Meet and Greet with Mark Brown, 7:05 – 8 p.m. Sixth Street

Prince and Princess Contest, 7:05 p.m., Park Pavilion

Boy Scouts’ Eating Contest, 8:30 p.m., Park Pavilion

Balvanz and Powers, 9 p.m., Park Pavilion

Friday, July 7

Carnival Rides ($25 wrist bands) by Evans United Show, 1 – 5 p.m., Young Street

Dig for Moon Rocks, 12 – 1 p.m., West Land of Corn Park

Fancy Hat Check-In, 12:45 p.m., Park Pavilion

Fancy Hat Show, 1 p.m. start, Park Pavilion

Absolute Science – Mega Foam Blaster Cannon, 1 – 3 p.m., West Land of Corn Park

Dennis Johnson – Artemis Return to the Moon, 2 – 3 p.m., Sixth Street

Eric Michael Magic Show, 3 p.m. start, Park Pavilion

Fabulous Face Painting: 3 p.m. start

Daniel Hoy – Our Solar System 4 Billion Miles of WOW, 4 – 5 p.m., Sixth Street

Buck Hollow Band, 4 – 6 p.m., Park Pavilion

Bingo, 4 – 10 p.m., Knights of Columbus

Carnival Rides, ($25 wrist bands), 5 – 10 p.m., Young Street

Beer Garden, 6 — Closing, Young and Main streets

Legends of Country – Jeff Gordon, 6 – 7:30 p.m., Park Pavilion

Children’s Games, 6 p.m., West Land of Corn Park

Mark Brown – Solar Eclipse Double Header for North America, 7 – 8 p.m., Sixth Street

Garth Brooks Tribute – Jeff Gordon, 7:30 – 9 p.m., Park Pavilion

Detour Band – Danny Roberts, 9 p.m., Park Pavilion

Saturday, July 8

5K Run/Walk Packet Pick-up, 6:30 – 7: 15 a.m., Young and Main, 7:30 a.m. start

Parade Line up, 7:30 a.m., Jesup School

73rd Great Farmers Day Parade, 10 a.m.

Grand Marshal Alan Wright Reception in Land of Corn Pavilion, after parade

Fabulous Face Painting: 11 a.m. start

Carnival Rides, ($25 wrist bands) — Evans United Show, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Young Street

Domestic Arts Show, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., City Hall basement, handicap-accessible

Dig for Moon Rocks, 12 – 1 p.m., West Park

Bosco and Independence City Band, 11:30 a.m., Park Pavilion

Beer Garden, 12 p.m. – closing, Young and Main

Dirt Diamond Diva’s Bags Tournament – Beer Garden, 12 p.m. start

Bingo, 12 – 10 p.m., Knights of Columbus

Basketball Knock-Out Competition for all ages, 12 p.m. start, Jesup Basketball Court

Daniel Burbank – My Journey to Becoming an Astronaut, 12:15 p.m., Park Pavilion

Dennis Johnson – Artemis: Return to the Moon, 1 – 2 p.m., Sixth Street

Iowa State Fair Talent Show, 1:30 p.m., Park Pavilion

Daniel Burbank – Aspects of Human Spaceflight, 3-4 p.m., Sixth Street

Dennis Johnson – Artemis Return to the Moon, 3 – 4 p.m., Sixth Street

Children’s Tractor Pull Registration, 3 p.m., Sixth Street, 3:30 p.m. start

Domestic Art Show Adult Entries pick-up prizes, 3:30 – 4 p.m., City Hall basement

Doo-Wops, a cappella vocal band, 4 – 5 p.m., Park Pavilion

Daniel Burbank – How Astronauts Live and Work in Space, 5-6 p.m, Sixth Street

Johnny Ray Gomez, 5 – 6:30 p.m., Park Pavilion

Mark Brown – Comets: Vagabonds of the Solar System, 6-7 p.m., Sixth Street

Announcement of Parade Winners, 6:30 p.m., Park Pavilion

Bill Chrastil – Variety of Music in One Show, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Park Pavilion

Dan Hoy – Our Solar System: 4 Billion Miles of WOW, 7 – 8 p.m., Sixth Street

Never the Less, 9 p.m. start, Park Pavilion

Sunday, July 9

Community Gospel Hour and Ice Cream Social with Bill Chrastil, 2 p.m. start, Park Pavilion

Updates: www.jesupfarmersday.org and Facebook.

