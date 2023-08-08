NASHUA (ISU) — The annual fall field day at the Nashua-based Iowa State Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm will feature afternoon presentations about drought and smoke impact on crops, corn rootworm, short-stature corn and using soil pits.
The event will begin at noon with a complimentary meal, sponsored by the Iowa Soybean Association, and run until 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31. To help organizers plan for the meal, email neira@iastate.edu by Monday, Aug. 28.
At 1 p.m., Sotirios Archontoulis, Iowa State University agronomist, will offer insight on what effects drought and smoke have on corn and soybean plants.
Lee Burras, ISU Morrill agronomist, will discuss how the soil profile affects rooting depth and yield by the utilization of a soil pit. Company reps from Bayer and Pioneer Hybrids will provide updates and management considerations on short stature corn.
Erin Hodgson, ISU entomologist, will give a corn rootworm research and management update.
The field day is free and open to the public. It starts at the Borlaug Learning Center Headquarters, located on the research farm. CCA credits will be available.
For further details about the event, call Terry Basol at 641-426-6801; or Josh Michel at 563-581-7828.
Terry Basol, Joshua Michel, Ken Pecinovsky and Deb Kahler from ISU Extension contributed to this report.