FREDERICKSBURG — The Iowa State Patrol has released the identity of the driver of a subcompact car who died after colliding with a semi tractor near Fredericksburg on Wednesday.
Thomas J. Kolodziej, 68, of Nashua, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Accent that was exiting U.S. 63 onto U.S. 18 at the Fredericksburg exit. He failed to yield at the stop sign, the Iowa State Patrol reported, and the car was hit broadside by a 2011 KW semi tractor traveling eastbound on Highway 18, driven by Jason J. Woodring, 50, of Fredericksburg.
The accident remains under investigation.
Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Chickasaw County Rescue Squad, Fredericksburg Fire Department and Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Records. New Hampton Towing hauled the Hyundai, and Wayne’s Towing, the semitrailer.