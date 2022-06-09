WATERLOO – National Cattle Congress is looking for applicants for their queen contest July 24. The queen and an alternate will be selected and coroneted at the end of the contest. Entry deadline is July 1.
The National Cattle Congress Fair Queen will reign at the 2022 fair Sept. 21-25. She will also represent the National Cattle Congress at various community events and compete in the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen Contest Aug. 10-13.
Candidates must reside in Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Fayette, Grundy or Tama county and be between the ages of 16 and 21 as of Aug. 13, 2022.
The National Cattle Congress queen receives a $100 stipend to compete in the Iowa State Fair Queen Contest.
The application form and complete rules can be found at nationalcattlecongress.com under the “2022 Fair” tab. If you have questions, contact info@nationalcattlecongress.com or call 319-234-7515.
The National Cattle Congress is an annual five-day fair in Waterloo, Iowa that provides entertainment, food, a carnival midway and opportunities for both home arts and livestock entries by both youth and adults. The 2021 event attracted 90,000 people.
Learn more at nationalcattlecongress.com or on its Facebook page.