The Sumner-Fredericksburg FFA Chapter has been very active and involved throughout the year. The chapter members and officers continue to work alongside their advisor, Karen VanDeWalle. Working hard, meanwhile having fun, has grown to be the chapter’s specialty.
The school year began with the Back to School Barbecue. The event consisted of games, food, and the first of many monthly meetings. New members were welcomed and 21 attended Greenhand Fire-up to learn about the countless opportunities that can be found through FFA.
As chapter committees were formed, members began to work and organize multiple events. The Environmental Committee, with the help of volunteer members, collects and sorts recycling throughout the school. The Safety Committee participated in Safe Harvest by placing coolers full of snacks and drinks at local co-ops for working farmers. A float was displayed in the homecoming parade and members cleaned the ditches along the chapter’s adopted highway.
A barn dance was held in October at the Woodland Farm Inn in Fredericksburg. Sixty-eight members from the Sumner-Fredericksburg, Wapsie Valley, North Butler, Decorah, and Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Chapters all attended the huge event. The members worked extremely hard to prepare for the occasion, but their efforts were paid off with the night full of dancing, laughter, and fun. After the barn dance, Halloween was just around the corner. Many members dressed up and passed out goodies at the CMH Trunk-or-Treat hosted at the high school.
As the school year continued, the excitement continued to increase.
Fourteen members, accompanied by the chapter advisor, made their way to Indianapolis, Indiana to attend the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo. A concert, rodeo, and many sessions were the highlights of the awesome experience.
Recently, officers attended the Ignite Amplify and Transform Leadership Conference. Leadership skills were taught and continuously developed throughout the conference. Many members volunteered at the Christmas light display and hosted a Christmas Party.
The chapter looks forward to National FFA Week Feb. 21-25, National Agriculture Day on March 22 and competition season. For more information about Sumner Fredericksburg FFA visit the chapter’s Instagram or Facebook page.