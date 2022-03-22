National Legion Commander to visit Oelwein Post 9 Thursday morning

National Commander of The American Legion Paul E. Dillard will visit the Oelwein American Legion Post 9, From 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24. The public is invited to the meet-and-greet for Cmdr. Dillard, and refreshments will be served.
Dillard was elected national commander on Sept. 2, 2021, in Phoenix during the 102nd American Legion National Convention. During Thursday’s visit, the commander is expected to speak on his theme of “No Veteran Left Behind.”
The commander is from Lake Kiowa, Texas where he is a lifetime member of Post 265. Dillard served as post commander, vice commander, adjutant and judge advocate. He coached American Legion Baseball for more than 10 years and served as his post’s Boys State chairman.
Dillard joined the U.S. Navy in 1965 and served in Vietnam through four campaigns including the Tet offensive. He later received an honorable discharge as a radarman second class petty officer from the Navy Reserve before attending Grayson County Junior College and East Texas State University.
His career began in the manufacturing business as an engineer, plant manager and then director of manufacturing in Tennessee. After returning to Texas, he worked in sales with Sherman Foundry, becoming its airplane pilot.
When he and his wife Donna began their family, he made the career change to the insurance business, later forming Dillard & Gann Insurance.
He has been married to Donna since 1983. They have two married sons and two grandsons, and all are members of the American Legion Family.
The Oelwein American Legion cordially welcomes Cmdr. Dillard on his visit throughout the Midwest.