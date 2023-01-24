An Arizona man wanted for murder was captured in northeast Iowa last Friday.
According to a news release, following an April 2022 killing near the University of Arizona campus, the Tucson Arizona Police Department had obtained an arrest warrant for Trevontea Tyron Howard-Brown, 24, at which point detectives requested assistance from the public and local media in finding him. When these efforts failed to locate Howard-Brown, Tucson Police requested the help of the US Marshals Service, who subsequently joined the search.
US Marshals later directed the investigation to Charles City where, on Friday, members of the Marshals Service accompanied Charles City Police in locating the suspect at a residence, at which point Howard-Brown “briefly barricaded himself in the home but was ultimately taken into custody without incident.”
Following his capture, Howard-Brown was transported to the Floyd County Jail and charged with 1st Degree Murder along with Attempted 1st Degree Murder, both stemming from the April 2022 incident. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Arizona.
In the release, the Tucson Police Department identified both the Charles City Police Department and US Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force as among the agencies assisting in the capture.
A Friday social media post by Charles City Police, meanwhile, provided additional information about the arrest and the circumstances surrounding it, noting that Howard-Brown “was taken into custody in the 1100 block of Kelly Street. As a precaution, IC (Immaculate Conception) School was placed on lock-down and an officer was on site during the operation due to their proximity to the location. He (Howard-Brown) is currently being held in the Floyd County Jail. There is a bond of $1,000,000. Well done US Marshall Service!!”