Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

230125_ol_news_charles
Courtesy Charles City Police/Facebook

An Arizona man wanted for murder was captured in northeast Iowa last Friday.

According to a news release, following an April 2022 killing near the University of Arizona campus, the Tucson Arizona Police Department had obtained an arrest warrant for Trevontea Tyron Howard-Brown, 24, at which point detectives requested assistance from the public and local media in finding him. When these efforts failed to locate Howard-Brown, Tucson Police requested the help of the US Marshals Service, who subsequently joined the search.

Trending Food Videos