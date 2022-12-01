Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAIRBANK — Increased demand for natural gas led to an increased monthly rate charged by a contracted natural gas provider, Clayton Energy, in an amended contract Fairbank City Council accepted by resolution when it met Monday.

The Clayton Energy broker’s monthly fee is increasing from $825 to $1,250. When the contract automatically renews yearly, the broker has the power to charge a 2% annual fee on top of that.

