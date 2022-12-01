FAIRBANK — Increased demand for natural gas led to an increased monthly rate charged by a contracted natural gas provider, Clayton Energy, in an amended contract Fairbank City Council accepted by resolution when it met Monday.
The Clayton Energy broker’s monthly fee is increasing from $825 to $1,250. When the contract automatically renews yearly, the broker has the power to charge a 2% annual fee on top of that.
The broker had cautioned city staff four months ago that the increase was coming.
“He acknowledged he never raised it the 2% he said he would,” City Clerk Brittany Fuller told the council.
The broker usually purchases the natural gas at a set rate in advance “so we don’t have to pay the current high price,” Public Works Director Brian Delagardelle said in response to a question from recent mayoral appointee Bill Cowell.
“Four bucks,” Delagardelle said at the meeting, was the price their broker had locked in a few months ago when the city had 70% in store.
Fuller spoke with Delagardelle Wednesday for an update.
“Market for our area today is around the $8.50 price but we are holding around $5.00 with 85% of our gas already purchased,” Fuller updated the Daily Register Wednesday.
Natural gas market prices are much higher than normal compared to the last several years of very low, stable prices for the commodity owing to demand greatly exceeding current supplies, per information Fuller provided.
Among current drivers of the demand for natural gas are:
• Increased demand as electric power generators move away from coal and to back up renewable energy generation.
• Increased demand for liquefied natural gas exports in Europe and Asia, where gas prices are even higher than in the U.S., prompting producers to export.
• Stalled liquefied natural gas pipeline projects. The information Fuller provided included an example of a company doing the Mountain Valley Pipeline project through the Virginias. The company says it needs permitting to cross water bodies and wetlands and is working with federal and state authorities to use a combination of trenchless and open-cut crossing methods.
The natural gas information provided by city staff cautions, “Because natural gas is used to generate a large portion of our electricity, electricity rates are headed for unprecedented high levels.”