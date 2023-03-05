The liquefied carbon dioxide pipeline Navigator CO2 has proposed to go south of Hazleton and north of Fairbank would employ safety measures to mitigate potential leakage of the gas, but attendees expressed skepticism at a meeting Feb. 20 at the Fairbank American Legion.
Issues raised pertained to safety like valve spacing, rupture testing and emergency response; use of eminent domain by a private company; pending state legislation and federal tax incentives.
The pipeline would transport CO2, a co-product of ethanol production, for sale for industrial use and geological storage in Illinois. This activity would also boost the carbon score of ethanol in certain coastal U.S. markets that use this rank.
During introductions, three Fairbank Council members, Tyler Woods, Tamara Erickson and Ron Woods, all mentioned safety as a primary concern. Forty-three attendees signed in at the meeting.
Buchanan County Supervisor John Kurtz of Independence noted the board filed a letter with the Iowa Utilities Board opposing the pipeline based on eminent domain and the affect on farms. Kurtz said the Buchanan County Board is still discussing potential rules on setbacks with their planning commission, as he said Bremer County has done.
Fayette County Supervisor Jeff Bunn of Fayette attended to learn, noting the board had not written to the IUB.
Attendee Jerry Heineman, who lives north of Fairbank, said he got a letter about the project and “It runs 400 or 500 feet north of a rock quarry here, and what happens when they start blasting?”
“We don’t think it’s right they can put people in some danger like that. We’ve got a lot of livestock, kids, school kids out in the country,” said attendee Eli Hershberger, near Hazleton.
SAFETY
Fairbank Fire Department President Chris Woods was among the speakers that night, after having attended a January meeting in Independence.
“About a month ago, Navigator hosted a meeting and opened it up to all area fire departments affected by the pipeline as well as county emergency management agencies,” Woods said.
Maps which Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC posted online show the corridor where their proposed CO2 pipeline is expected to go.
A branch would begin in Delaware County, crossing Buchanan County south of Lamont and Hazleton, heading north of Fairbank through Fayette County, north of Readlyn and Waverly in Bremer County and converge with two other branches in Butler County.
Navigator officials discussed the engineering of the pipeline and safety elements that the Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and others require, Woods said.
For Fairbank, Navigator expected a 6-inch steel pipeline to head north from the ethanol plant. In other areas, expect an 8-inch to a 24-inch line, Woods said.
“They have a demonstration I’ll speak to, that’s based off an 8-inch pipeline. They told us for our area, the gradient should be less as far as if the CO2 (line) would rupture,” Woods said.
PHMSA requires pipelines have valves between 7 and 20 miles apart based on population, per Woods.
These valves need to be able to be shut off within 30 minutes per a 2022 rule.
The 7 to 20 miles “seems like a big range” and is based on population, Woods said. The 7-mile range is for pipelines near a very populated area like Waterloo, Woods said.
A town the size of Fairbank, 1,100 people, “showed up on their map as — we’re rural. It’s just country. So for us, they’re required to have a valve every 20 miles,” Woods said.
“If it does rupture, that’s 20 miles of pipeline gas that is going to come out. That’s if their check valves work,” Woods said.
From Oran to Stanley, for example, is 18 miles by car.
The valves required at these 7 to 20 mile-increments, Woods said, would be a gate valve that drops down to shut off the main and pressure-activated check valves on each side.
When the pressure is too low in the main — signaling a break — the check valves would swing down and slam shut, stopping the flow in both directions from the valve, “in theory,” Woods said.
“The valves that they’re speaking of are remotely controlled from an individual working in a control center,” he said.
Navigator CO2’s pipeline is proposed to use a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system. Fiber optic line would be buried alongside the pipeline to pinpoint the leak via their Nav911 program.
If a pipeline is severed, notification would be sent back to the human control room in Omaha — where Navigator CO2 is based — and a redundant control room — likely in Iowa, Navigator officials said at the Aug. 22 Waverly meeting.
“That valve is controlled by them, as well as, it’s able to get manually closed at the scene (by an) operator,” Woods said.
“They went as far as saying that there will be an operator 30 minutes from each valve at any time,” Woods said, expressing skepticism.
A 2022 PHMSA rule would affect the Navigator line. New standards require the valves’ closure to isolate a ruptured pipeline segment as soon as practicable — but within 30 minutes — after rupture identification.
Any engineering system, Woods said, listing Nav911, SCADA, or CAD, “only work as good as the persons who engineer and design it, and then it comes down to the person running them.”
At the Independence meeting, Navigator officials showed responders a study of a CO2 pipeline break-test done in Europe that they termed a “controlled release” from 7 miles of 8-inch line that helped determine the setback distance should be a 646 foot radius.
“They buried 7 miles of steel line over in Europe, and they put a pipe bomb in it and intentionally exploded it and they studied the gradient of the plume — they call it — of the CO2 gas. Because once it breaks, it’s ... a gas right away,” Woods said.
“Their sensors showed the potency of the CO2, where it’s going to be hazardous to your health and where it’s going to be lethal,” Woods said. “In 8 minutes, you’re going to see air that’s sustainable to human life. Between zero and 8 minutes, it’s lethal.”
“From this study is where they determined their setback from occupied lawns,” Woods said. So 646 feet away from the break, is where — at 8 minutes (it) starts (to be) now sustainable for human life. That is what they told us will be their minimum setback from the pipeline going through any area, is 646 feet from any occupied yard, as it sits now.”
The setbacks were designed based on a test of a 7 mile line. Pipeline portions through less populous rural areas — including Fairbank — will have a 20 mile valve distance.
CO2 is heavier than air, therefore displacing it, and, when highly concentrated, it acts as an asphyxiant. It sinks into valleys. Displacing oxygen is also why CO2 affects internal combustion engines.
“From your local fire departments’ point of view — they told us, the only thing we’re able to do — because when the CO2 ruptures, no fire engine’s going to run, no truck’s going to get there, unless you have the fully electrical vehicle, nothing’s going to get out there — so the only thing we can do is monitor the wind speed, and wind direction, and help evacuate — if possible,” Woods said.
The company said they would address equipment needs after obtaining permits, per Woods. The question was about electric vehicles. Woods named breathing apparatuses as a potential need for some departments.
After Nav911 SCADA operators alert dispatch of the break location, Navigator contractors would then repair the line and “fix the farm” or damaged area, Woods said.
Fairbank Fire Department’s average response time to the edge of their fire district is 12-17 minutes, Woods replied to attendee Dean Hoffman of Aurora.
“That was almost a selling point for them: ‘Before you get there, the threat’s going to be mitigated,’” Woods said.
“But if you’re close, you’re dead,” Hoffman said.
“Exactly,” Woods said.
Supervisor Kurtz said Independence fire and ambulance can respond in 3-8 minutes.
“How many breaths do you take in a minute?” Kurtz asked.
“Twelve to 20 every minute,” Woods said.
“I’m sorry, this is ludicrous,” Kurtz said.