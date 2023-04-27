It’s been an active couple of months for drug arrests in and around Oelwein, Hazleton and Fayette County, as the execution of another search warrant on Wednesday has resulted in the arrest of two Oelwein residents.
At approximately 3 p.m. April 26, Oelwein Police Officers, assisted by Iowa State Patrol Troopers and Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies, executed a search warrant in the 10 block of Fifth Street NW, where illegal controlled substances were located and seized.
Aaron James, 44, of Oelwein was arrested and charged with interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia, both simple misdemeanors; possession of a controlled substance second offense – marijuana, serious misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance second offense – methamphetamine, aggravated misdemeanor; gatherings where controlled substances are used, and dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, both Class D felonies.
Additionally, Amanda James, 57, of Oelwein was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor; possession of controlled substances first offense, marijuana and methamphetamine, both serious misdemeanors; and gatherings where controlled substances are used, a Class D felony.
Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan reported both persons were taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County Jail, pending an initial appearance before a magistrate. He added that further charges are pending.
A look back at the Daily Register’s recent files, meanwhile, reveals the extensive work of area law enforcement agencies to curtail drug traffic through search warrants and arrests.
Beginning March 19 in Arlington, a search warrant resulted in two arrests; March 30 in West Union two were arrested; also on March 30, in Wadena, three were arrested; April 7 in rural Sumner one was arrested; April 12 in Hazleton one arrest; April 15 in Oelwein two arrests; April 19 in Oelwein two arrests; and April 26 in Oelwein two arrests.
“The recent enforcement efforts are a part of a systematic approach to hold those that are involved in illegal drug activity accountable. Our officers remain committed to doing our part to deter these activities,” Chief Logan said. “The recent search warrants demonstrate a collaborative effort amongst a number of law enforcement agencies, and they are only the beginning. We will be knocking on more doors.”